The US Department of Education has been mocked online after a post invoking Grand Theft Auto VI to oppose transgender athletes in girls' sports appeared to undermine its own argument.

Critics pointed out that the screenshot the department shared said the game has no gender-segregated sports at all.

The Department's Vice City Argument

The department posted the message on X on Saturday afternoon, Newsweek reported. 'If it's not allowed in Vice City, it shouldn't be allowed here,' it wrote, referring to the game's fictional, Miami-inspired city.

The post came days after GTA VI launched on 19 November, one of the most anticipated video game releases in years. Analytics firm Sensor Tower estimated it had amassed roughly 17 million pre-launch sales, largely pre-orders.

Alongside the message, the department attached a screenshot of a Google search and its AI-generated overview. The search asked whether boys can play in girls' sports in the game.

The AI answer read: 'No, Grand Theft Auto VI does not feature gender-segregated sports leagues where boys can join a girls' sports team,' according to UNILAD.

The department used the reference to back the Trump administration's opposition to transgender athletes competing in women's and girls' sports.

What the AI Summary Actually Said

UNILAD said the post had backfired spectacularly. Users quickly noted the flaw. The overview did not say the game bans boys from girls' teams. Instead, it said the game has no gender-segregated sports leagues at all, a response that did not support the department's apparent comparison.

'That says gender-segregated sports don't exist in GTA. Meaning boys and girls can play the same sport,' one user wrote, UNILAD reported.

Others were blunter. 'Lmfao the dumbest administration of all time,' one user posted. 'Reading can be tough,' another reply said. Another called the agency the 'Department of Illiterates', while a third wrote: 'You're gonna have to learn how to read some day, U.S. Department of Education.'

Lawyers and journalists joined in. Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor at Georgia State University, wrote: 'There's a literacy crisis at DoE,' Raw Story reported. Atlanta defence attorney Andrew Fleischman quipped: 'Your social media intern is mad at you.'

Defense One reporter Meghann Myers simply noted: 'This is a government account.'

An AI Summary, Not the Game Itself

Newsweek noted that the department used an AI-generated search summary rather than citing the game itself.

Newsweek said it contacted the American Civil Liberties Union, Rockstar Games and the Education Department for comment on Saturday, but did not report receiving responses.

Transgender athletes have been a central issue for the administration. Trump signed an executive order in February 2025 aimed at barring transgender women and girls from female sports, and the department has since opened Title IX investigations into states and schools that allow transgender girls to compete on girls' teams, including Maine and California.

In June 2026, the Supreme Court upheld state laws in Idaho and West Virginia barring transgender athletes from girls' and women's teams, ruling in Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. B.P.J. Newsweek's report was written by news editor Hollie Silverman.

GTA VI, set in the fictional state of Leonida, follows two criminal protagonists, Lucia and Jason.