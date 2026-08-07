A retired Arizona officer has suggested that powerful monsoon floods may have shifted crucial evidence in the Nancy Guthrie investigation, as the FBI was reportedly seen returning to the desert brush behind her Tucson home nearly six months after she vanished.

The renewed search activity was spotted in the Catalina Foothills neighbourhood where the 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was abducted from her home.

A neighbour said she saw agents combing the scrubland behind the property, even as local sheriff's officials publicly insisted task force investigators had not gone back into the area.

Authorities still believe Nancy Guthrie was taken by force from her home in the early hours of 1 February.

The Nancy Guthrie investigation has produced no publicly named suspect and continues to hinge on fragmentary clues and a landscape that, quite literally, has been reshaped.

Monsoon Rains and a 'Big Blender' Effect in the Nancy Guthrie Investigation

A key development in the Nancy Guthrie investigation is the suggestion that Arizona's monsoon season may have literally moved the crime scene.

Retired Pima County Sheriff's Department lieutenant and former SWAT commander Bob Krygier told Fox News Digital that recent heavy rains could have pushed rocks, debris and even potential evidence around the washes and desert behind Guthrie's home.

'About a month ago, monsoon season started here in Tucson and a lot of water has come down, a lot of water at once, and it pushes things,' he explained, describing how the weather 'moved the environment' and left rocks 'pushed away'.

According to Krygier, depending on the specific wash or ravine, floodwaters can rise from just a few inches to as much as 12 feet, with enough force to sweep away vehicles, trees, rocks and people.

He pointed to a recent report of 'a man in the wash floating down, being pushed downstream by the water', noting that the wash feeds into the Santa Cruz, which he said can reach 20 to 30 feet deep and 50 to 60 feet across at its peak.

In his words, all that water rushing through, carrying cars, trees, branches and rocks, effectively turns the landscape into 'a big blender'.

Why Investigators May Be Revisiting the Desert in the Nancy Guthrie Investigation

The neighbour who lives a few doors down from Guthrie's home said she recognised faces from earlier law enforcement operations in the area when she saw personnel back in the desert scrub behind the property. She described them methodically searching the brush days before the six month mark of the disappearance.

A spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Department, however, said no task force investigators had recently returned to the area, and authorities did not immediately respond to fresh requests for comment. The FBI has also not publicly addressed the reported renewed search.

Krygier, speaking in general about investigative strategy, set out several reasons why teams might go back into terrain they have already covered.

First, he said, would be the arrival of new leads or viable tips that point to a particular area or object. In his view, officers on this case are 'out there looking for something specific or in an area specific to that' and he said he was certain the desert around Guthrie's home would have been searched before.

Another reason, he suggested, is simple fatigue with an old theory. Six months into any high pressure case, forces sometimes bring in a 'fresh set of eyes' to re-check assumptions or to look again at spots that may not have received enough attention the first time.

Online Theories and Tensions Around the Nancy Guthrie Investigation

Alongside the official work, the Nancy Guthrie investigation has inevitably attracted online sleuths and self-styled investigators. One prominent figure posting about the case, Jonathan Lee Riches, commonly known as JLR, has questioned whether Guthrie ever left the immediate neighbourhood.

On X, JLR argued that he did not believe federal agents thought Guthrie was taken alive outside the Catalina Foothills. He claimed there was 'ZERO evidence Nancy Guthrie was taken out of her Catalina Foothills neighborhood', saying no perpetrator vehicle or headlights were seen on surveillance and calling the reported renewed search behind the home a 'strong indication she is somewhere around there'.

Makes perfect sense. They have ZERO evidence Nancy Guthrie was taken out of her Catalina Foothills neighborhood. No perp vehicle / vehicle lights seen coming in or out on surveillance. FBI back searching in back of her home is a strong indication she is somewhere around there. https://t.co/h1cFMEJja5 — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) August 6, 2026

He also floated the idea that officers should check under the flooring of Guthrie's casita, the guest house on her property, though he offered no evidence for this and did not explain why he believed she might be found there.

Ransom Notes, Surveillance and a Case That Is 'Not Cold'

Behind the noise, the official Nancy Guthrie investigation is still moving, if slowly. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently said investigators are reviewing 'literally tens of thousands' of videos as they continue to track down leads. According to him, a team is methodically sorting and compartmentalising the footage each day.

Nanos stressed that 'we're not even close to these leads being dried up' and said his office does not consider the case cold. Even if every current line of inquiry were exhausted, he added, the matter would be passed to a cold case unit rather than abandoned.

Authorities have also released images of a masked suspect and a pair of purported ransom notes, asking the public to help identify the writer's 'unique linguistic style'.

The combined rewards in the case, including a $1 million pledge from Savannah Guthrie herself, now total more than $1.2 million. None of that money has been claimed.

In a recent social media post, Savannah Guthrie described her plea as 'desperate', promising that her family would 'never stop looking for answers' and asking, simply, for her mother to be brought home.

There is still no suspect publicly named in the Nancy Guthrie investigation, no confirmed explanation for what happened in those early hours of 1 February and no clarity on whether the desert behind her home holds anything more than rocks that the monsoon has already pushed away.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her Catalina Foothills residence near Tucson, Arizona, on 1 February, although investigators believe she was taken the night before.

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In the days and weeks after she went missing, law enforcement searched her house and the surrounding desert, collected surveillance footage and later released images of a masked suspect along with two purported ransom notes.

Despite that, more than six months on, no one has been charged and more than $1.2 million in combined rewards remain unclaimed. It is against that unresolved backdrop that the latest claims about fresh searches and storm-altered evidence have surfaced.

For now, the central fact remains frustratingly narrow. A neighbour says investigators returned to the brush, while the sheriff's department says its task-force investigators had not recently done so.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to 520-88-CRIME.