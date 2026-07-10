Five months after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson home, internal friction within the FBI has surfaced, with former agents claiming 'significant disagreement' persists over how the high-profile kidnapping case is being handled.

The disappearance of the mother of 'Today' show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie on 1 February remains an active and deeply complex investigation. While the FBI continues to classify the event as a kidnapping for ransom, retired bureau insiders allege that competing strategies between field offices and headquarters have hampered progress.

As the Pima County Sheriff's Office and the FBI navigate a sensitive partnership, questions remain regarding the validity of various ransom notes and the initial assessment of the crime scene. With no suspects formally named and the victim still missing, the investigation faces increasing public scrutiny over whether critical opportunities were missed in the early stages of the search

FBI Turmoil Around The Nancy Guthrie Case

Retired FBI agent Steve Moore has publicly challenged the unity of the current investigation, suggesting that investigators are at odds regarding core evidence.

Moore claims that 'significant disagreement' exists within the bureau regarding the authenticity of ransom notes and the primary nature of the crime. His comments have cast fresh doubt on an already fragile search for answers.

He has emerged as one of the most outspoken voices on the handling of the Nancy Guthrie investigation. In a recent interview, he said: 'The more I see this, the more I think that there is some significant disagreement within the FBI investigation on what they're dealing with. Right down to the validity of certain pieces of evidence.'

He referred to the suggestion that, at one stage, FBI personnel did not believe the ransom notes in the case were legitimate. The bureau later stated that the disappearance was still being investigated as a kidnapping for ransom, which, to outside observers, looked like a sharp pivot.

Moore argued that these mixed signals might reflect different factions inside the FBI wrestling over strategy. He said, 'perspectives can differ between field offices and FBI headquarters, as well as between case agents and management.'

Despite that, Moore insisted that, from what he has seen, the FBI still views Guthrie's disappearance as an abduction, whatever is eventually concluded about the notes. 'Regardless of whether or not ransom notes from the actual takers of Nancy ever existed, they still believe it remains a kidnapping,' he said.

He also pointed to a grim pattern he has seen before, that kidnappers sometimes abandon ransom demands when a victim dies earlier than planned.

Blood On The Porch And A Bleak Theory For Nancy Guthrie

Moore's most striking claim centred on what was reportedly recovered at Nancy Guthrie's home.

'With blood on the porch of Nancy's house, I think you have to put into play the very strong possibility that Nancy didn't survive long enough for them to even get a ransom note,' he said.

Investigators have said Guthrie was believed to have been kidnapped from her Tucson property, and separate reporting has noted that a doorbell camera captured a masked individual on the porch earlier in the day.

Both the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Office have been criticised over the slow pace of the investigation and the lack of named suspects for more than five months.

Moore said it was possible that local deputies initially treated Guthrie's disappearance as a typical case of an elderly person wandering away, focusing on search efforts rather than on securing a crime scene.

'Pima was slow in pivoting from a lost senior to a violent crime,' he said.

Who Is Really Leading The Nancy Guthrie Investigation

Behind the scenes, the question of who is actually in charge of the Nancy Guthrie investigation appears to have become a sore point. At different moments, both the FBI and the sheriff's office have directed queries to the other and have reportedly denied being the clear lead agency.

Moore agreed it was plausible that each side is wary of being left holding the bag if serious missteps are later confirmed.

According to comments attributed to FBI Director Kash Patel, the Pima County Sheriff's Office delayed requesting FBI assistance in the case, which he suggested could have affected the quality of the early investigation.

Online, the case has generated a steady stream of discussion threads and armchair detective theories, driven partly by Savannah Guthrie's profile and partly by the strange blend of physical evidence, ransom demands and apparent dead ends.

Supporters of the Guthrie family have repeatedly urged investigators not to lose momentum, while critics have questioned whether crucial days were wasted at the beginning.

Ex‑Agent Says Media 'Critical' To Finding Nancy Guthrie

While Moore has zeroed in on alleged internal rifts, another former FBI agent, Jennifer Coffindaffer, has been more focused on what she sees as missed opportunities outside the walls of law enforcement.

Coffindaffer told an interviewer that investigators now need to make a 'critical decision' that could generate new leads in the search for Nancy Guthrie. Her answer was blunt: keep the case in front of the public.

'Everybody thinks because we're newsies or love crime and follow, that everybody knows about it, but the fact of the matter is, people really don't know about these cases,' she said. 'So, keeping it in the media is critical.'

In her view, awareness of Guthrie's disappearance is still patchy, even within Arizona, and sustained coverage could flush out witnesses who have not yet connected what they saw or heard with this case.

Coffindaffer also argued that public appeals should be made in Spanish, because, she said, Nancy was reportedly taken 'to the South of the border.'

On the ransom notes, Coffindaffer sketched out the kind of digital and linguistic work that analysts are likely doing.

'They're going to compare IP addresses. They are also going to look at how they're worded, what syntax is used, and so forth, in that lettering. The demands that were made and the actions that followed. So, they're going to be looking at all of that,' she said.

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She noted that some notes may ultimately be dismissed as hoaxes, while others might retain what she called legitimacy as the investigation progresses.

She added that multiple DNA samples are being examined in connection with the Nancy Guthrie case and said she believes this methodical forensic work is the right path if investigators are to get any closer to the truth.

For now, there is no public confirmation that Guthrie is dead, and no one has been named as a suspect. But the absence of a recovery, the lack of arrests and the continuing confusion over the notes leave investigators in a badly exposed position.