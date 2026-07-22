The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona, is now being described as a 'completely cold' case by a former FBI agent, nearly six months after the 84‑year‑old was reported missing.

Guthrie, the mother of Today co‑host Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her home in the early hours of 1 February 2026, triggering a high‑profile kidnapping investigation. She was last seen the night before at a family dinner hosted by her daughter, Annie Guthrie, authorities have said.

In the months since, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have combed the area, released doorbell camera images and appealed to the public, but no suspect has been identified.

Now, the Nancy Guthrie case is drawing renewed scrutiny not because of a new lead, but because of how quietly the trail appears to have gone cold.

Nancy Guthrie Cold Case Label

The news came after former FBI agent Steve Moore bluntly assessed the state of the Nancy Guthrie investigation in a recent online interview.

'The case is cold. The case is completely cold,' Moore said, adding that within the bureau such an outcome is 'not acceptable' and carries 'immense' pressure to find a way forward. He explained that while the FBI does not formally close such cases, they are often reassigned to new agents specifically to bring fresh eyes and a different mindset.

Moore argued that any fresh team would need to resist simply retracing the same investigative steps.

'What most people would do is start at the beginning and try not to take the same steps that the investigators did before because we know the result of that,' he said. 'Try going off in a different direction. Try anything you can to mix things up a little and see if you don't bump into something that they didn't.'

In his view, the FBI is likely now evaluating not only the evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case but also its own approach. 'What you're probably looking at is the FBI is evaluating not just the case, but how they work the case and trying to find what they can do to look at it from a different standpoint,' he said.

Moore stressed that he does not believe agents are 'giving up on the case by any stretch of the mind' but suggested they might have to ask whether 'we had the right people on it' from the start.

Nancy Guthrie Case Dogged by Delay and Lost Digital Footage

Meanwhile, one of the most bitter points of contention around the Nancy Guthrie case has been timing, especially when it comes to her Nest doorbell footage.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau was not formally brought into the investigation until four days after Guthrie was reported missing, even though, he said, the FBI was ready to help on day one and he wanted to deploy 'scores' of personnel immediately.

By the time federal agents arrived, the crime scene had already been released and people had been allowed to walk up to Guthrie's front door, where her blood was on the porch, before the property was secured again for a deeper search.

Patel said the FBI then worked with Google to recover cached Nest footage that had not been intended for long‑term storage and was on the verge of deletion.

'We were looking for the needle of all needles in all haystacks, because since she didn't pay for it, they didn't record that data,' he said. There was, he added, 'a chance that it was located in their cache just before it was being deleted.'

That technical salvage operation is how investigators ultimately pulled the video and stills that were released on 10 February, showing an armed figure at Guthrie's door and leading to a rough physical description.

The masked suspect is described as between 5ft 9in and 5ft 10in tall, with a medium build, and carrying a black Ozark Trail backpack. A separate still, made public from an earlier visit roughly three weeks before the abduction, suggests the same person may have been watching the house in advance.

Experts Say Time Worked Against the Nancy Guthrie Investigation

It can be recalled that digital evidence, especially from consumer devices, is brutally unforgiving of delay. Morgan Wright, chief executive and founder of the National Centre for Open and Unsolved Cases, described time as 'the enemy of all investigations and the thief of vital evidence.'

Speaking about the effort to retrieve Guthrie's Nest recordings, he said that because Google and the FBI were able to recover at least some data from backend caches that were almost deleted, it is 'fair to infer' that earlier footage once existed as well.

'What we do know is that the longer you wait, there's no chance of recovering the video,' Wright said. 'The earlier you get started, the better your chances. Waiting four days may have been fatal to the recovery of some video that could have been more illuminating.'

At this stage, whatever additional digital traces might once have existed are 'unknown and unavailable' to investigators, Wright noted. That leaves the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department reliant on the limited images already released, physical evidence gathered from the house and yard, and any witnesses who may come forward.

Authorities have not publicly ruled out the possibility of more than one suspect. Yet so far, no arrest, no vehicle matching the suspect's movements, and, crucially, no sign of Guthrie herself.

Earlier in the investigation, Sheriff Chris Nanos pushed back against criticism over the way the Nancy Guthrie case was first handled, especially claims that local officials were too slow to involve federal help. He said an FBI task force member was present during the early stages of the investigation.

Read more 'Significant Disagreement Within the FBI': Ex‑Agent Claims Nancy Guthrie Investigation Is in Turmoil 'Significant Disagreement Within the FBI': Ex‑Agent Claims Nancy Guthrie Investigation Is in Turmoil

Nancy Guthrie was first reported missing on 1 February after she failed to appear at a scheduled church service and friends raised the alarm.

Investigators later concluded she had been taken from her Tucson home against her will, after recovering previously lost footage from her front door camera.

That footage showed a masked, armed man at her property on the morning of her disappearance and, crucially, indicated he had tampered with her Nest doorbell device.

A still image from an earlier visit by what appears to be the same suspect, roughly three weeks before, was also recovered, though full video from that occasion is gone.

Since early April, public updates have been almost non‑existent, even as the combined reward in the case has climbed above $1.2 million.

Anyone with information about the abduction of Nancy Guthrie is being urged to contact the FBI on 1‑800‑CALL‑FBI or call 520‑88‑CRIME to remain anonymous. Whether that finally shakes something loose is another question.