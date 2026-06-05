Outrage over the Nancy Guthrie abduction case has intensified across Arizona and the wider US in early June 2026, after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos admitted the 84-year-old's disappearance investigation is moving at what he called a 'snail's pace' and depends heavily on delayed forensic tests. The sheriff's defence of the slow progress came more than four months after Guthrie vanished from her home in the Catalina Foothills on 1 February, in a case now being treated as an abduction.

Guthrie's disappearance has drawn national attention not only because of her age and the circumstances, but also because she is the mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. Savannah has stepped away from her role at NBC since February, while family members have used social media to issue emotional appeals for 'proof of life' and to publicise a $1 million reward for information leading to her safe return. Despite that visibility, authorities in Pima County still have not named a suspect.

Sheriff Defends 'Snail's Pace'

Speaking to local outlet 13 News, Sheriff Nanos sought to explain why the Nancy Guthrie abduction case appears stalled. He insisted that, despite the time that has passed, the investigation is 'far from cold' and said the public may underestimate how complex such cases can be.

'These cases are difficult,' he said. 'It's not just this case, a number of these cases come to us where it requires a lot of work from other people.'

He also pushed back against the idea that detectives could simply knock on doors and make a quick arrest. 'It's not just [that] the detective goes out there, talks to somebody, and we can make an arrest,' he explained. 'This is a very sensitive case, but what really makes it prolonged is we rely on lab results for the digital part of this case, which is very critical, labs for our DNA, which is also very critical.'

That reliance on outside laboratories has become the sheriff's main explanation for the pace of the investigation. He has described the process as 'tedious' and accepted that it is moving at a 'snail's pace', arguing that rushing could compromise any future prosecution.

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FBI Tech And Forensic Delays

Behind the official reassurance, frustration has been growing. Critics have accused investigators of 'accidental blunders' and questioned whether early missteps may have cost valuable time. The reporting available does not spell out those errors in detail, and no formal disciplinary findings have been made public, so those claims should be treated cautiously.

According to Sheriff Nanos, the investigation now hinges on two main pillars, digital forensics and DNA analysis. Both, he says, are essential to identifying the right suspect and both are being slowed by the same bottlenecks.

The FBI is working with Pima County on the digital side of the case, using what Nanos has described as cutting-edge technology. That likely includes phones, computers, location data and other electronic evidence that might show where Nancy was, who contacted her, or who may have been near her home on the day she disappeared. At the same time, investigators are waiting for DNA results from external labs, which the sheriff has called 'very critical' to moving forward.

Family Pleas And Public Anger

The family have worked hard to keep Nancy Guthrie's name in the public eye. Their social media appeals for proof that she is still alive are stark and personal, while the $1 million reward underlines both their resources and their desperation.

In theory, that reward, combined with the national attention surrounding Savannah Guthrie, should encourage witnesses to come forward. In practice, the sheriff's office still reports no suspect and no breakthrough.

That gap between public urgency and official silence has fuelled anger around the case. People see an elderly woman missing for months, relatives pleading for answers, a sheriff speaking of slow progress, and reports of possible 'accidental blunders', and it is easy to understand why patience is wearing thin.

For now, however, most of the story remains tied to the sheriff's comments and the family's appeals. Investigators have not released a detailed public timeline, affidavit or clear explanation of what they believe happened on 1 February, and nothing about suspects, motives or the precise nature of the abduction has been formally confirmed. Until those lab results arrive, the case is likely to remain stuck in the same painfully slow holding pattern.