Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for five months after disappearing from her Arizona home, with former law enforcement officials stressing that sustained media coverage is the most effective way to break the case as they reiterate that press attention may still be one of the case's most valuable resources.

The disappearance of the 84-year-old has left investigators scrambling for leads, with a retired FBI agent suggesting that a fresh public awareness campaign could finally expose the truth. Evidence at her residence suggested she was removed against her will, with blood samples found on the property and doorbell camera footage showing a masked individual tampering with her security system.

Former FBI agents say consistent media attention increases the likelihood that someone with crucial information will come forward. Authorities have yet to announce any arrests, and the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains active.

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Former FBI Agent Believes Consistent Media Attention Will Crack the Case

According to retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, the investigation could be solved with continued public attention to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, which would generate new leads.

Speaking to News Nation, she said that keeping Nancy's name widely known is essential because someone who has knowledge of what transpired during her disappearance may eventually decide to come forward.

'I think it is so important that her name stay out there and that somebody who knows something continues to see this,' Coffindaffer told Hena Doba during an interview on Sunday, 5 July. 'Everybody thinks because we're newsies or love crime and follow, that everybody knows about it. But the fact of the matter is, people really don't know about these cases. So, keeping it in the media is critical.'

Coffindaffer also told News Nation that the FBI should launch a nationwide public awareness campaign by widely distributing images of the masked individual captured on Guthrie's doorbell camera. She said authorities should also communicate with the public in Spanish in addition to English to reach a wider audience and encourage more potential witnesses to come forward.

Continuing Investigation Following Ransom Note Confusion

The case has recently seen complications when earlier reports suggested investigators were able to determine several alleged ransom communications were fraudulent, although the FBI later clarified that while some were considered extortion attempts, others are treated as potentially credible and remain under investigation.

'They're going to compare IP addresses. They are also going to look at how they're worded, what is used in terms of syntax and so forth, in that lettering. The demands that were made and the actions that were followed after. So, they're going to be looking at all of that,' Coffindaffer stated.

Reuters reported that investigators concluded several ransom notes lacked credibility, including the two ransom notes from February and a more recent one from an individual who alleges he knows the identities of the kidnappers, after key aspects failed verification, such as a cryptocurrency payment request that was never acted upon.

Even so, authorities have emphasised that the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains active, urging the public to submit any information that could lead to identifying those responsible for her disappearance.

Savannah Guthrie has repeatedly appealed to the public for information and supported a reward for tips that could lead to answers. She has acknowledged that the family continues to hope Nancy can still be found and brought home, while recognising the uncertainty surrounding the investigation after months without a resolution.