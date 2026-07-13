The FBI's investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has hit a wall of internal confusion, with retired agents claiming the bureau is fractured over the validity of key ransom evidence.

Nancy, 84, the mother of television presenter Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her Tucson home on 1 February 2026. While the FBI officially classifies the incident as a kidnapping for ransom, conflicting statements regarding the authenticity of ransom notes have fuelled public frustration and speculation about the agency's strategy.

An ex-FBI agent warned of 'significant disagreement' inside the bureau over key evidence in her kidnapping case, fuelling fresh scrutiny of how the investigation is being handled. The FBI's Phoenix field office and at least one other bureau official appear to diverge on whether ransom notes linked to the missing mother of Today host are credible.

The clash surfaced in early July in public statements and was sharpened in a recent interview with retired agent Steve Moore. The disappearance remains an active investigation, as per the FBI, yet five months on, no suspect has been identified, and the victim has not been located.

FBI Rift Over Ransom Evidence

The rift became public after a quietly explosive contradiction emerged in late June over the ransom notes sent to the Guthrie family and media outlets.

On 30 June, Reuters reported that an unnamed FBI official had said none of the ransom notes received in the case was legitimate. Yet on 1 July, the FBI's Phoenix office posted a statement on X saying it had received 'several' ransom communications, some of which had been dismissed as extortion attempts, but others 'may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such.'

The same statement stressed that the Nancy Guthrie case 'continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom.'

Statement on Guthrie Investigation pic.twitter.com/zTUKcjPfsv — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) July 1, 2026

It was that discrepancy that led Steve Moore, a retired FBI agent who has been following the case, to voice concern about internal divisions. 'The more I see this, the more I think that there is some significant disagreement within the FBI investigation on what they're dealing with,' he said in a recent interview.

He went further, saying the dispute runs 'right down to the validity of certain pieces of evidence.'

Moore suggested the split may lie between the Phoenix field office, which covers Tucson, and FBI leadership or other units. He described it as 'completely common' for field agents and headquarters to hold sharply different views on the same case, including on what evidence should be given weight.

Evidence Paints A Bleak Picture

The confirmed evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case is stark. Pima County detectives and FBI agents documented blood on Guthrie's porch and on the street leading to her home in the Catalina Hills area. Investigators also collected multiple surveillance videos from around the neighbourhood and from locations near her property.

One crucial piece of digital evidence, data from an app linked to Guthrie's pacemaker, recorded normal activity until 2.28am, then went dark.

Inside and around the house, detectives found signs of forced entry and a single strand of hair.

Human remains were later recovered near Guthrie's home, though officials have been careful in public statements, not rushing to link the remains definitively to her without DNA confirmation.

Doorbell camera footage from Guthrie's own property captured a masked man wearing a black backpack and gloves apparently tampering with the device, at one point using flowers from her garden to try to obscure the lens.

Authorities are still trying to identify this so‑called 'porch guy', who is described as around 5ft 9in or 5ft 10in tall, with a medium build. The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department have both appealed for any further video or information that could help track him.

So far, nobody has been charged in connection with the abduction, and there are no official suspects. Local fugitive Coral Michelle Smith, briefly the focus of wild online speculation, was formally ruled out by investigators.

Moore's own reading of the physical evidence is blunt. 'With blood on the porch of Nancy's house, I think you have to put into play the very strong possibility that Nancy didn't survive long enough for them to even get a ransom note,' he said.

Delays, Criticism And A Long Wait For Answers

Both the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Office have already faced pushback over the pace and direction of the investigation. Steve Moore argued that local detectives 'were slow in pivoting from a lost senior to a violent crime' and that they initially treated Guthrie's disappearance like a typical case of an elderly person wandering away.

Once blood and a damaged doorbell camera were found, he said, the response should have shifted decisively into full criminal-investigation mode.

There has also been friction over which agency is actually in charge. Officials have at times pointed reporters towards each other, with neither side keen to wear the 'lead' label when public frustration is simmering.

FBI director Kash Patel has criticised the sheriff's office for delaying its request for FBI assistance, something he suggested could have hurt the early stages of the search. Against that backdrop, another former FBI agent, Raymond Carr, has tried to offer a sliver of optimism. In an interview, he said he believed that 'time changes everything' and that shifting relationships might eventually prompt someone who knows what happened to Nancy Guthrie to come forward.

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Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills overnight between 31 January and 1 February, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Her family reported her missing on 1 February, and investigators later said they believed she had been abducted in the early hours, based on when she was last seen and when data from a mobile app linked to her pacemaker abruptly stopped, at 2.28am.

The FBI joined the sheriff's office in a joint investigation and announced a $100,000 reward for information, while the Guthrie family added what has been described as a multi-million-dollar sum for her safe return. Despite that kind of money on the table and intense national attention, the trail is still painfully cold.

For now, the conflicting public statements from the bureau serve as a reminder of the immense pressure investigators are under to solve a case that has captured national attention. With the legitimacy of ransom communications still under scrutiny and the 'porch guy' remaining unidentified, the case represents a testing ground for federal and local cooperation. Until the FBI can reconcile its internal stance on the evidence, the path to finding Nancy Guthrie remains obscured by procedural friction and silence.