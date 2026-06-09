The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, 84, has taken on renewed scrutiny after a widely circulated claim that her daughter, Today show host Savannah Guthrie, spent $500,000 (£373,132.50) on private investigators was disputed by a NewsNation reporter and said to be unverified.

On Brian Entin Investigates on June 9, 2026, reporter Brian Entin said there is no evidence supporting the figure and confirmed that no private investigators are currently involved in the case. He said the investigation is being handled solely by the Pima County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

Reports that Savannah Guthrie hired private investigators are not true, I'm told.

Latest on the investigation into Nancy Guthrie here:https://t.co/uFFXPj9GjB — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 8, 2026

There was a report that Savannah Guthrie had hired private investigators—and I think the report said, like, spent $500,000,' Entin said. 'I have now confirmed that that is not true. Savannah Guthrie did not spend $500,000 on private investigators.'

The clarification follows the spread of the claim across media commentary and social platforms, where it was repeated without independent verification.

Disputed Private Investigator Claim

The allegation was first reported last month when defence attorney Donna Rotunno appeared at CrimeCon alongside Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz, Fox Nation's Paul Mauro, and investigator Josh Ritter. Rotunno claimed Savannah Guthrie had spent approximately $500,000 (£373,132.50) on private investigators since her mother's disappearance.

"So that tells me [Savannah Guthrie is] not satisfied," Rotunno said. "And I don't think she has a lot of faith in where law enforcement has taken us to this point."

Savannah Guthrie reportedly spent 500k on private investigators to find Nancy. What exactly have these private investigators been doing? We haven't seen them around. Not in the neighborhood. Not around Annie & Tommaso's home. Hopefully the PI's ain't scamming Savannah. pic.twitter.com/kjPyo5FF4R — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) May 29, 2026

British journalist Rob Shuter also referenced the case on SubStack, citing anonymous sources that claimed Guthrie had turned to private investigators and was frustrated with what was described as a "procedural" investigative approach.

Those claims have now been directly challenged by Entin's reporting, which said the private investigator narrative is not supported by confirmed information.

FBI and Sheriff Lead Ongoing Investigation

Despite the dispute over private involvement, the official investigation remains active.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office and the FBI continue to lead the case, with both agencies reviewing forensic material and digital evidence linked to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

One key development involves DNA evidence recovered from the Tucson, Arizona home where Guthrie was last seen. The sample, initially processed through a private Florida laboratory working with local authorities, has now been transferred to the FBI Laboratory for advanced analysis using updated forensic methods.

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Authorities are attempting to determine whether the material can be linked to a suspect. Around two dozen investigators from the sheriff's office and FBI remain assigned to the case.

Ransom Note Under Review

Investigators are also assessing reports of a possible ransom note connected to the disappearance.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said all leads are being treated seriously, including the possibility of abduction. He said "taken against her will" includes possible kidnapping scenarios, while noting that no suspects have been identified.

The sheriff's office said it continues to evaluate tips and verify any communications linked to the case. Around 100 personnel have been involved in various stages of the investigation, including search and rescue units.

Related Doorbell Camera Footage on Case

The FBI previously released doorbell camera footage showing a man outside Guthrie's home shortly before her disappearance.

The footage, shared by FBI Director Kash Patel, shows an individual wearing a mask and gloves and carrying a black backpack. Investigators said the person appeared to tamper with the doorbell camera system.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the individual is directly connected to the disappearance, but the footage remains a key focus of the investigation.

Family Cleared, Search Continues

Investigators have confirmed that Nancy Guthrie's family has been cleared of involvement in her disappearance.

The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Office said the case remains open, with no arrests or named suspects and no publicly confirmed forensic breakthrough.

Meanwhile, reward funding for information leading to Guthrie or a suspect has increased to more than $200,000 (£149,253) following an anonymous donation, according to authorities.

Officials continue to urge anyone with information to contact 911 or the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Ongoing Investigation Status

Authorities say multiple lines of inquiry remain active, including forensic testing, witness canvassing, and digital evidence review.

While unverified claims about private investigators have circulated widely, law enforcement has reiterated that the investigation is being handled exclusively through official channels.

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie remains unresolved as investigators continue working to establish what happened and identify those responsible.