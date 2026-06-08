It has been four months. No arrest, no confirmed suspect, no trace of Nancy Guthrie. The 84-year-old disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona home on the night of 31 January 2026, and what little has trickled out since has done more to deepen the mystery than resolve it.

Nancy is the mother of Savannah Guthrie, the Today show co-anchor whose face most Americans recognise from their morning television. That connection brought enormous public attention to the case from the very beginning. It may also, according to one seasoned forensic expert, be the very reason Nancy was taken in the first place.

A Local, Not a Stranger

Barbara Butcher has spent decades in medicolegal death investigation, most of it with one of the largest medical examiner's offices in the country. She hosts Oxygen's 'The Death Investigator.'

Speaking on the sidelines of CrimeCon Las Vegas, Butcher told Fox News Digital that she believes whoever took Nancy was not a stranger passing through Tucson. It was someone local. Someone familiar with the neighbourhood, the house, and possibly even with Nancy herself.

'I find it flabbergasting that anyone would take a woman her age, but what I think is probably the case is that someone in the area, maybe a handyman, maybe a service person, had known, had found out that Mrs. Guthrie was the mother of Savannah Guthrie and said, "Oh, she must be rich,"' Butcher said. 'So this person is not well.'

The logic is straightforward: Savannah's public profile could easily be read from the outside as proximity to wealth.

🗞️Barbara Butcher is a renowned medicolegal death investigator, formerly with the New York City Medical Examiner's Office.



Fox News Digital's Adriana James-Rodil asked for her thoughts on what may have happened in the Nancy Guthrie case, speaking at CrimeCon Las Vegas over the… pic.twitter.com/G7Gn0Ni83T — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) June 1, 2026

What Likely Went Wrong

Butcher does not offer a hopeful reading of the timeline. Drawing on professional experience rather than confirmed findings, she believes the abduction unravelled almost immediately and that Nancy may not have survived the first hours.

'My second thought was that after time, when there was no valid ransom demand or any information forthcoming, it's probably likely that Mrs. Guthrie died of shock, fright, heart disease, whatever it was, very soon after being taken from her home,' she said. 'And that's just horrifying to me...and so now this kidnapper had nothing and probably, unfortunately, took her body into the desert and buried her there.'

These are Butcher's conclusions drawn from professional experience, not confirmed findings. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has said only that Nancy was 'targeted.' What is known is that Nancy left her prescribed medications behind on the night she disappeared — a detail that has quietly haunted the investigation and lends some weight to the concern that she was in distress early on.

Sheriff Nanos Pushes Back on 'Cold Case' Talk

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has had to contend not just with the investigation itself but with mounting public impatience. At the 100-day mark, he sat down with KOLD News 13 in Tucson and pushed back firmly against any suggestion the case was losing momentum.

'There's way too much work to be done, that is ongoing, with some of the physical evidence we have,' he said. 'And we're not going to give up on it just because it's been 100 days.'

DNA collected from inside Nancy's home is still being processed, with laboratories working to separate and identify multiple samples. 'It moves at a snail's pace, I guess for some,' Nanos said, 'but for my investigative team, and for me, we look at this as doing exactly what we need it to do.'

He also confirmed that the FBI has been involved since day one and remains active daily. His message to the public was direct: 'We know somebody out there knows what happened here.' The department has launched an online portal where residents can submit video footage, appealing for information about Nancy, last seen on the evening of 31 January near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue.

NEW: Savannah Guthrie Speaks out about her mother Nancy Guthrie



“We still need everybody’s prayers. I wish someone would call and say what they know and tell the truth."



She says she cries everyday on the way to work and on the way home from work.



‘Whoa, what’s going on? How’s… pic.twitter.com/P2HDMHbOHU — True Crime Belieber (@TrueCrimeBelieb) June 8, 2026

Savannah Guthrie: 'I'm So Sorry, Mommy'

Savannah Guthrie has not shied away from saying publicly what many in her position would keep private. In her first television interview since her mother vanished, she sat down with 'Today' colleague Hoda Kotb on 26 March 2026 and confronted something she had clearly been carrying for weeks.

She recalled ringing her brother Camron in the early hours of the crisis. He is a former military intelligence officer and fighter pilot. When she asked him whether her own fame might be the reason Nancy was targeted, he replied: 'I'm sorry, sweetie, but yeah, maybe.'

Savannah told Kotb the possibility that her public profile made her mother a target was almost impossible to sit with. 'I'm so sorry, Mommy. I'm so sorry. I'm sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy, my brother-in-law. I'm just so sorry. I'm so sorry. If it is me, I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry,' she said, breaking down.

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has become one of the most closely watched missing persons cases in recent American memory, and not solely because of Savannah's public profile. It has drawn attention to how elderly people can be singled out by those who know their routines, their homes, and their family connections. A combined reward of more than $1.2 million (£899,000) remains available. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or reach 88-Crime anonymously at 1-520-882-7463.