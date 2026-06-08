Nancy Guthrie's disappearance in Tucson, Arizona, on 31 January has now stretched into its fifth month with no arrest, and a former detective from the Laci Peterson murder investigation believes a simple digital misstep may yet expose her abductor if investigators carry out a 'reverse search' of online data linked to her address. The case has drawn national attention because Guthrie is the mother of 'Today' anchor Savannah Guthrie, but there has still been no clear breakthrough.

Guthrie was last seen at her home on the evening of 31 January and was reported missing the following day after failing to appear at a church service. The Pima County Sheriff's Department, with support from the FBI, has carried out an extensive search, reviewed neighbourhood footage, collected material from home security systems and sent evidence to federal laboratories. Four months on, there is still no named suspect, no arrest and no confirmed trace of the pensioner's movements after that night.

Digital Clues In The Nancy Guthrie Investigation

In a recent update, retired Modesto Police Department detective Jon Buehler said digital footprints may succeed where more traditional leads have stalled. Speaking to NewsNation reporter Brian Entin, he suggested modern vehicles and mapping apps could quietly hold the answer.

'If somebody ever plugged her address into a Google search for a Google Maps or whatever, if they did a reverse keyword search on that because those records are maintained for a period of time, to see any random person that would have typed in her address that had a reason to do it and then you'd contact that person and find out why did you put that address,' he said.

Stripped back, the theory is straightforward. If an unknown driver searched for Guthrie's address on a phone or in a connected car system around the time she vanished, investigators could, in theory, trace that query back to a person of interest. It is painstaking work, the sort that rarely lands on front pages but often sits at the centre of modern policing.

Nothing in the available reporting confirms that such a reverse keyword search has been requested or carried out in the Guthrie case. What is known is that investigators have already followed more visible digital trails. Earlier in the probe, sheriff's officials released doorbell camera footage showing a masked figure in the area and confirmed that DNA samples from the scene had been sent to the FBI laboratory in Quanticofor analysis. Those results have not been made public.

Laci Peterson Detective's Theory On The Case

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Haunts Tucson As Ex Deputy Warns Abductor's Name Could Be Buried Among Thousands Of Leads Nancy Guthrie Case Haunts Tucson As Ex Deputy Warns Abductor's Name Could Be Buried Among Thousands Of Leads

Buehler also suggested that vehicle data could help narrow the pool of people who had a legitimate reason to be near Guthrie's home. Delivery drivers and local tradespeople, he said, could potentially be checked against employer records, licence plate readers and home security footage to separate routine visits from anything more suspicious.

He went a step further and floated the possibility that a local service provider or tradesman may have realised Guthrie was connected to a high-profile television personality and targeted her in a planned abduction. That remains speculation. There is no confirmed suspect to support it, and no evidence in the public record that points to a single person.

Buehler said he still believes the case can be solved, even if it takes years rather than weeks. He suggested detectives may already have a promising lead sitting in an evidence file, waiting for laboratory work or a fresh data request to line up with it.

The view from the sheriff's office is more measured. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has pushed back against suggestions that little is happening behind the scenes, telling Arizona station KOLD-TV that the Guthrie investigation is more complex than many people realise. He pointed to laboratory backlogs, strict scientific procedures and legal hurdles as major reasons for the delay.

Authorities cannot simply trawl through tech companies' records on a whim. Each request must be justified, drafted and served, and in many cases litigated before the data reaches detectives. It is the bureaucratic side of modern policing, and it can swallow months.

The sheriff has not disclosed the full contents of the doorbell footage or detailed the forensic work already carried out, beyond confirming that a masked person was captured on video and that DNA was sent to Quantico. The FBI has not publicly commented on any preliminary results.

For Savannah Guthrie and her family, that leaves a painful limbo, with a mother missing for months and the hope that one careless search history, one satnav query or one overlooked record could still point investigators towards whoever took her.