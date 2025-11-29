Morgan Freeman has revealed that one of his biggest concerns as he continues to age is whether he will still be able to play his favourite sport.

The legendary actor, now 88, hopes to keep spending his days cruising across fairways and swinging a golf club for as long as his body allows.

Freeman recently told American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) magazine that he plans to continue both acting and playing golf as he nears his 90s.

The Invictus star believes ageing well means staying physically active, saying golf offers him the most reliable form of exercise at his age.

Freeman said it is crucial to 'keep moving' in later life and described golfing as the most effective way for him to stay mobile.

Freeman: 'Will I Still Be Playing Golf?'

When asked what he envisioned doing when he turns 90 in the coming years, Freeman questioned whether golf would remain part of his life.

'Most days when it's sunny, that's what I think: "Are we going to be able to golf today?"' he told AARP.

He also shared that he lives on a golf course and typically plays with his wife, adding with a smile that he considers himself 'pretty good' at the game.

'I mean, for a hack, I'm pretty good,' he said.

Freeman further revealed that the course allows him to drive a golf cart further than most other players due to both his age and ongoing foot problems.

'My right foot is kind of bum,' he admitted. 'It gives me a slight limp because of the ankle. So, I can only walk so much before I wear it out.'

Fans Express Concern Over His Health

In addition to his ankle issues, Freeman has previously disclosed that he suffers from fibromyalgia, a chronic disorder associated with widespread pain, muscle stiffness and fatigue.

The condition developed following a serious car accident near his Mississippi home in 2008, which resulted in nerve damage that paralysed his left arm. He now commonly wears a compression glove on his hand, which attracted attention from viewers during the Academy Awards earlier this year.

More recently, fans commented on his appearance during a guest appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. As he walked through the programme's 'Spirit Tunnel', he was seen receiving assistance from staff members and briefly leaning against a wall at the end of his entrance.

Clips circulated online prompted mixed reactions, with some viewers describing him as appearing 'confused' or 'overstimulated', while many others offered messages of support.

One Instagram user wrote: 'To be 88 years old and able to stand and walk is a blessing.'

Freeman Plans to Keep Moving

Despite his health challenges, Freeman has made it clear that retirement is not on his horizon.

A member of the American Association of Retired Persons since the age of 50, the veteran actor told the publication that he intends to continue working and staying active, inspired by advice from fellow Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood.

'Clint Eastwood says: "Don't let the old man in." The way to do that is to keep getting up in the morning, keep working out in the gym, keep taking your vitamins, keep taking your prescribed meds, and keep moving. Keep moving. That is the secret to it all,' Freeman said.