Eric Dane is continuing to speak openly about how ALS is reshaping his life and career, revealing that the rapid progression of the disease has left him 'fairly limited' — yet still determined to work.

The 53-year-old actor, best known for playing Dr Mark Sloan on Grey's Anatomy, joined a virtual discussion for the nonprofit I AM ALS this week, where he described the physical and emotional weight of the diagnosis he made public earlier this year.

Dane admitted the illness has brought him to some dark moments. 'I have no reason to be in a good spirit at any time, on any given day,' he said, stressing how easily he could retreat from the world. 'I don't think anybody would blame me if I went upstairs in my bedroom, crawled under the sheets, and spent the next two weeks crying.'

Symptoms Progressing Quickly

Dane first noticed trouble in early 2024, when weakness in his right hand appeared without explanation. He initially assumed it was overuse, 'texting too much,' he once joked, but after months of testing, he received a formal ALS diagnosis in April 2025.

By June, he had already lost function in his right arm. ALS, a rare motor neuron disease that affects roughly 5,000 Americans each year, often advances at a pace that is difficult to predict. Dane told viewers he now feels the impact in nearly every aspect of daily life.

Why He Keeps Speaking Out

Despite the emotional toll, Dane said he feels compelled to continue sharing his reality. 'I think it's imperative that I share my journey with as many people as I can because I don't feel like my life is about me anymore,' he explained.

He admitted that the shift in perspective has been challenging. 'I'm a pretty selfish person, and I'd love for my life to be all about me, but I just can't — I don't think I'd be able to move forward if that were the case.'

As an ambassador for I AM ALS, he said the platform gives him purpose at a time when his physical capabilities are changing fast.

Still Working, Even As ALS Advances

Even as his symptoms intensify, Dane has continued acting. In November, he guest-starred in the NBC series Brilliant Minds, playing a firefighter with ALS, a performance that left viewers in tears and earned widespread praise for its rawness.

But the physical strain is clear. In October, he struggled to speak when approached by a photographer at a Washington, D.C. airport. When asked what he wanted fans to know, he quietly replied, 'Keep the faith, man.'

Sources close to the actor say he has been confronting the reality of his diagnosis head-on. One insider told media that Dane is trying to balance facing his mortality with finding moments of meaning and time with loved ones.

Determined to Keep Acting

Though ALS has drastically limited his mobility, Dane insisted he still wants to work whenever possible. He told the I AM ALS audience that he remains willing to 'take on any role,' even as certain physical demands may now be out of reach.

His focus now, he said, is on using his remaining energy to raise awareness, support others with the disease, and continue the work he loves for as long as he can.

Family's Response

Dane shares two daughters — Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13 — with his estranged wife, actor Rebecca Gayheart. She recently spoke about guiding their children through the news, reminding them that 'we show up for people no matter what' as their father's condition progresses.

Gayheart acknowledged their long and complicated history, 'We've been separated for eight years. The kids live with me 100 per cent of the time... but I try to stay optimistic about it all.' She said she hopes navigating this difficult chapter will serve as a model for her daughters in how to face hardship with 'dignity and grace.'