The Cleveland Browns have traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster deal that reshapes both teams' defensive outlooks heading into the season. Los Angeles lands one of the NFL's most productive pass rushers, while Cleveland receives Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-rounder and a 2029 third-round selection.

Full trade terms, per ESPN sources:



🏈Rams receive: Myles Garrett



🏈Browns receive: Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 2nd and a 2029 3rd. https://t.co/3WdPta3vrz pic.twitter.com/mXq3tUEhdt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

The move ends a tenure that, at one stage, appeared likely to define Garrett's entire career in Cleveland. Browns general manager Andrew Berry had described him in March as a 'career Brown,' but the organisation's position shifted as trade speculation intensified and the front office weighed the long-term value of a significant return package for one of the league's premier defenders.

Rams Go All In

For the Rams, the deal represents a clear push to maximise their current competitive window rather than a longer-term rebuild. Garrett joins a roster that has repeatedly leaned into aggressive roster decisions in pursuit of postseason success, with Los Angeles banking on elite edge pressure to influence high-stakes games.

He arrives following a standout 2025 campaign in which he recorded 23 sacks, setting a new NFL single-season benchmark. Garrett also won Defensive Player of the Year honours in both 2023 and 2025, reinforcing his status as one of the league's defining defensive players of the modern era.

Browns Turn to Verse

For Cleveland, the trade signals a recalibration rather than a straightforward replacement. The Browns part with a franchise cornerstone but gain a package centred on Jared Verse, a 25-year-old former first-round pick who was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 and posted 7.5 sacks in 2025.

Verse remains under rookie contract control for two more seasons, with a fifth-year option available for 2028. That contractual flexibility gives Cleveland cost certainty at a premium position, alongside multiple future draft assets that extend the timeline of the rebuild.

Garrett Era Closes

Garrett's departure ends a significant chapter for the franchise. Selected first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, he appeared in 134 games for Cleveland and accumulated 125.5 sacks, placing him 20th on the NFL's all-time list since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

Myles Garrett in his Browns career:



- 125.5 sacks (franchise leader)

- 23 multi-sack games (franchise leader)

- All-time NFL single season sack record in 2025

- 2nd-most sacks in first 9 career seasons since 1982

- 5x AP First-Team All-Pro

- 2x AP NFL Defensive Player of the… pic.twitter.com/VwtGB4Co7h — NFL (@NFL) June 1, 2026

That production profile typically anchors a long-term team-building strategy. Instead, Cleveland has opted to convert elite performance into broader roster flexibility, prioritising future draft capital and cap planning over continuity at a single position.

Garrett issued a brief statement thanking the organisation and fans following the announcement, marking a quiet conclusion to his nine-year spell with the franchise.

Myles Garrett says goodbye to Cleveland in an Instagram post pic.twitter.com/arGNyimzLj — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) June 2, 2026

Trade Talks Escalate

The Browns had spent much of March attempting to dismiss speculation surrounding Garrett's future. Berry publicly downplayed trade discussions at the time, reinforcing the club's stated intention to retain its defensive leader.

However, Garrett's contract situation and the team's broader roster evaluation ultimately fed into renewed negotiations. By Monday, discussions had progressed to the point where Berry acknowledged ongoing talks and suggested a resolution was expected within hours.

Head coach Todd Monken, meanwhile, adopted a more neutral stance when asked about Garrett's status, noting that all roster decisions are evaluated through the same process ahead of mandatory minicamp on June 9.

Cleveland Absorbs Cap Impact

The financial dimension of the trade is significant. According to Spotrac, Cleveland will carry $15.334 million in dead cap for 2026, while shifting $24.956 million in obligations into the 2027 salary cap year.

The salary cap implications for the Browns with trading Myles Garrett:



-- Cleveland entered today with about $18 mil in cap space, per Over the Cap



-- $41 mil in dead cap ($15 mil in 2026, remaining dead cap hits in 2027); $8 million in cap savings in 2026



Browns GM Andrew… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) June 1, 2026

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That structure highlights the trade-off at the heart of the decision: immediate roster loss in exchange for future financial flexibility and asset accumulation. It also underscores the broader strategic question facing the franchise as it attempts to balance competitiveness with long-term cap management.

What Both Teams Must Prove Next

For the Rams, the expectation is straightforward: convert a high-profile defensive addition into postseason impact. Garrett's presence is intended to elevate a defence built to perform in tightly contested playoff environments.

For Cleveland, the challenge is more complex. The organisation must now demonstrate that moving on from Garrett was part of a coherent roster strategy rather than a reactive decision driven by market pressure.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry on the draft capital and assets the Browns received from the #Rams in exchange for Myles Garrett:



"The combination of picks and players, we think is excellent. We are really pleased with short and long term." pic.twitter.com/1mgi5DWQuv — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) June 2, 2026

Either way, the trade shifts the competitive landscape for both franchises. Garrett's Cleveland chapter is complete, Verse steps into a larger role in a new system, and the Rams have made a clear statement about their willingness to accelerate their pursuit of success rather than wait for a longer-term window to develop.