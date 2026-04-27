Euphoria delivered one of its most shocking episodes yet as the long-awaited wedding between Cassie Howard and Nate Jacobs spiraled into violence. Season 3, Episode 3 saw the couple finally tie the knot, but what began as an extravagant ceremony quickly turned into a nightmare. The incident prompted viewers to compare the episode to a 'Red Wedding' twist.

The wedding, which unfolded with heavy tension, brought several key characters back into the same room. Critics noted that despite years of conflict between Nate, Cassie, Maddy, Jules, and others, the ceremony initially remained calmer than expected. That temporary calm only set the stage for a far darker turn later in the episode, per Esquire's episode recap.

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Glamour Turned to Bloodbath

In 'The Battle of the Paladin,' Euphoria's third episode in Season 2, Cassie and Nate officially walked down the aisle. The festive mood, however, was swiftly cut short, when a wedding crasher, Naz, appeared demanding $500,000 (£370,000).

Naz, who was played by Jack Topalian, turned the union into a 'Red Wedding,' is the ethically questionable businessman to whom Nate owes a significant debt while trying to build a real estate venture, per Gold Derby.

The situation escalated into a savage assault that left Nate severely injured, when he was cornered by Naz at his home.

One of the most talked-about moments came when Nate was mutilated during the attack, a graphic scene that instantly set social media on fire. Cassie, who had envisioned their union as the start of a perfect future together, was left horrified as her marriage collapsed within hours. The sequences were described as a brutal wake-up call for the character, exposing the instability beneath the glamorous ceremony.

The episode has also fueled speculation about where Cassie's storyline is heading next. Several outlets suggested the fallout from Nate's debts and the violent wedding night could push her into drastic financial decisions, signaling a darker and more desperate chapter ahead.

For fans, the installment marked a return to the chaos and shock value that made Euphoria a cultural phenomenon. What was marketed as Cassie's big day instead became one of the bloodiest and most unforgettable episodes in the show's run.

Behind The Series at 'Euphoria'

Sam Levinson's Euphoria, which airs on HBO, features a dramatic portrayal of young people dealing with intense personal and social pressures, where relationships, identity struggles, and risky decisions often drive the story forward. The series is gaining attention for its bold storytelling style and emotionally charged plotlines.

The series features a wide cast ensemble that includes Zendaya, alongside other characters whose intersecting lives drive much of the show's drama through shifting relationships, personal struggles, and escalating conflicts.

'The Battle of the Paladin' fits into the show's usual pattern of turning major personal events into turning points for the characters involved. What was meant to be a significant celebration instead leads to immediate complications and sets up further consequences for those at the centre of the story.

As the season moves forward, the fallout from the wedding is likely to influence the direction of several character arcs, continuing the show's focus on how personal decisions carry lasting effects.