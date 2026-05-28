American TV personality Gayle King has sparked renewed interest in her former marriage after revisiting the moment she says she discovered ex-husband William Bumpus' alleged affair during a candid podcast interview.

King, who has rarely spoken in detail about the breakdown of the relationship, recalled returning home unexpectedly and walking into what she described as a life-changing situation involving Bumpus and one of her friends. The revelations have now placed fresh attention on Bumpus himself, the attorney who was married to the CBS Mornings host for more than a decade before their divorce in 1993.

Who Is William Bumpus?

William Bumpus is an American attorney and former assistant attorney general in Connecticut who became publicly known through his marriage to broadcaster Gayle King. Unlike King, whose journalism career eventually made her one of the most recognisable figures on American television, Bumpus largely maintained a private professional life centred on law and public service.

King and Bumpus married in 1982, years before her national television fame accelerated. During their marriage, the couple welcomed two children, daughter Kirby Bumpus and son William Bumpus Jr. While King built her broadcasting career, Bumpus reportedly continued working within the legal field in Connecticut.

Although Bumpus has mostly stayed away from public attention since the divorce, his name has periodically resurfaced whenever King has discussed the collapse of their marriage.

Gayle King Details Alleged Affair Discovery

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper, King recalled returning home early from a trip and noticing unusual behaviour from Bumpus upon arrival. According to King, her then-husband attempted to prevent her from entering their bedroom before she allegedly discovered a female friend inside the house wearing her towel.

King said her immediate concern was protecting her children from the confrontation unfolding inside the family home. She explained that she asked the family's nanny to keep the children occupied while she dealt with the situation privately.

The veteran broadcaster described trying to avoid creating a public scene despite what she believed she had uncovered. King also alleged that Bumpus discouraged her from contacting the husband of the woman involved because the couple supposedly had a stable marriage.

Oprah Winfrey as King's Only Confidante

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During the interview, King said she initially kept the alleged affair secret from most of her family members, including her mother and sisters. Instead, she confided only in longtime friend Oprah Winfrey.

According to King, Winfrey encouraged her to contact the woman's husband directly to tell him what had happened. However, King claimed the conversation became frustrating after the husband allegedly accused her of drawing the wrong conclusion about the situation.

King also recalled Winfrey offering to fly her and her children to Chicago following the incident so she could temporarily remove herself from the emotional turmoil surrounding the marriage.

Gayle King on Dating After Divorce

Alongside revisiting her marriage, King also discussed her current outlook on romance and relationships. The television host said she no longer feels strongly about remarrying, explaining that she already has a fulfilling life and successful career.

However, King said she remains open to companionship and joked about the type of men she finds attractive, including retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady. She also remarked that she would consider dating a younger man, adding that many men closer to her age can sometimes appear 'a little boring.'

The interview has generated significant online discussion, particularly among viewers revisiting King's past marriage to William Bumpus and the circumstances that led to their split more than three decades ago.