Odell Beckham Jr. is back with the New York Giants, signing on Monday after a workout with team officials earlier in the day, a return that leans more on memory than nostalgia. The move reunites Beckham with the franchise that drafted him 12 years ago and adds another veteran piece to a wide receiver room that also saw Braxton Berrios arrive the same day.

Reunion: Odell Beckham Jr. is returning to the New York Giants, the team he last played for in 2018. Beckham visited the team again Monday, and is signing with New York. pic.twitter.com/R8l6Kqvcpj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

The news came after the Giants continued to reshape the bottom half of the roster, placing wide receiver Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve and releasing long snapper Zach Triner. It also arrives with Beckham's old name still carrying a particular weight in East Rutherford, where the numbers and the highlights never really left.

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants Reunion

For the Giants, this is not the rookie who turned every touch into theatre. It is a 32-year-old receiver returning on a different clock, with a different body and a different expectation attached to him. John Harbaugh, who coached Beckham in Baltimore in 2023, put it plainly in April when the receiver first worked out for the Giants, 'It's not going to be the old Odell. It's going to be a different version, the 2.0 Odell I guess you would say.'

COMEBACK SZN: Odell Beckham Jr. is returning to the New York Giants 🤯



OBJ cleat watch is back on 👀 pic.twitter.com/x4gle8BYht — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) June 1, 2026

Beckham's reputation in New York was built on brilliance, but also on ferocity and speed that no player gets to keep forever. The Giants, for their part, are buying into what he still offers rather than pretending he can be rewound.

Odell Beckham Jr. in Franchise Memory

It can be recalled that Beckham's Giants story began as the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, before a hamstring injury delayed his debut and kept him out of training camp, the entire preseason and the first four regular-season games. He then answered with one of the most eye-catching rookie campaigns the league has seen, winning Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year and becoming the first Giants player ever to receive that honour.

🚨JUST IN: ODELL BECKHAM JR. POSTED THIS VIDEO ON INSTAGRAM ANNOUNCING HIS RETURN TO THE NEW YORK #GIANTS.



“Nothin was ever given to me I worked for everything I have. Never give up on urself. Home Team i’m back…. Let’s get itttt”



The legend is back. pic.twitter.com/t9Kzeb9rpi — MLFootball (@MLFootball) June 1, 2026

In 12 games, he caught 91 passes for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns, all franchise rookie records at the time. He also set NFL records for most catches and yards in the first 12 games of a career, then torched Dallas with that one-handed touchdown grab on Sunday Night Football on 23 November 2014, a catch that travelled far beyond a single game and made him a national figure. That was the Beckham who changed how people talked about the Giants' offence.

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Numbers

The record book still reads very kindly towards him. In just 59 games for New York between 2014 and 2018, Beckham moved to second in franchise history in receiving yards with 5,476, while ranking fourth in receptions with 390 and touchdown catches with 44. His 92.8 receiving yards per game is the best mark by any Giants player with at least 50 games played, ahead of Homer Jones at 66.4.

He also owns three of the five best receiving seasons in Giants history by yardage, behind only Victor Cruz's 2011 campaign at 1,536. Beckham posted 1,450 yards in 2015, 1,367 in 2016 and 1,305 as a rookie in 2014.

WELCOME BACK: Odell Beckham Jr. is returning to the New York Giants. The 33-year-old receiver signed with the Giants after visiting and working out with them in April.#News12NJ #Sports pic.twitter.com/SOl2SgTHyV — News12NJ (@News12NJ) June 1, 2026

There is still a little unfinished business in those numbers, too. Beckham is five receptions shy of tying Joe Morrison for third on the Giants' all-time list and three touchdown catches behind Morrison in that category. He needs five more touchdown receptions to move past Kyle Rote into sole possession of second place, with Amani Toomer out front on 54.

Odell Beckham Jr. Career Highlights

Beckham last played for the Giants on 2 December 2018, in a 30-27 overtime win over the Bears at MetLife Stadium, and finished that season with 1,000 yards for the fourth time in five years with the club. Since then, he has worked through stops with the Browns, Rams, Ravens and Dolphins, winning a Super Bowl with Los Angeles and later suffering a torn ACL in that game. His most recent NFL appearance came on 8 December 2024 with Miami.

Giants signing Odell Beckham Jr. in reunion years after polarizing trade https://t.co/xGNMDDsO1e pic.twitter.com/0hHCTJC86z — New York Post (@nypost) June 1, 2026

His career totals now stand at 575 receptions, 7,987 yards and 59 touchdowns, plus two passing scores and one rushing touchdown. The Giants are not pretending this is a time machine. They are asking a veteran to be useful, and perhaps to be a little bit of a bridge to a younger room that still needs someone who knows what greatness looks like up close.