Zayn Malik has addressed his past 'brash arrogance' in a new interview recorded in Los Angeles this week as the former One Direction star faces unverified claims that he punched Louis Tomlinson on the set of a now-shelved Netflix show the pair were filming together.

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The news came after reports suggested Malik and Tomlinson, who first met as teenagers on The X Factor in 2010, had reunited to shoot a road trip-style Netflix series that allegedly descended into a row. According to claims carried by The Sun and not confirmed by either singer or Netflix, the streaming giant halted production after an on-set altercation in which Malik allegedly hit Tomlinson in the face, leaving him needing medical treatment.

No official complaints or police involvement have been reported and representatives for both artists have so far remained silent, meaning the account remains at best contested.

What Malik has chosen to discuss publicly is his own temperament. Speaking on The Zach Sang Show, the 33-year-old Bradford-born singer described a deliberate shift away from what he called his younger self's 'brash arrogance,' reflecting instead on self-acceptance and the value of not always needing to win an argument.

'It allows you to love everybody,' he said while discussing that change. Malik framed it less as a grand revelation and more as a gradual cooling of the ego that came with growing older. In his telling, it has altered how he listens, how he disagrees and how he navigates the kinds of tensions that once defined his relationships both in and out of the band.

Malik on 'Not Always Being Right' After Netflix Bust-Up Rumours

Malik's relationship with Tomlinson has never appeared entirely straightforward in public. The pair, once part of the five-piece One Direction line-up alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan and the late Liam Payne, saw their friendship begin to strain after Malik left the group in 2015. What followed was years of frostiness, subtle digs in interviews and long stretches with little contact.

The supposed Netflix project was on paper a tidy narrative arc, two former bandmates, older and perhaps wiser, reconnecting on camera for a glossy road trip format. Instead, the project has now become shorthand for something very different.

Last week's allegations painted a messy scene. One unnamed source claimed Malik had been 'acting up' and 'mouthing off' before an argument 'spiralled' when Tomlinson tried to step away. 'Zayn punched him straight in the face,' the source alleged, adding that the incident happened outside in front of 'so many people' and that Tomlinson was then taken for medical treatment while others pulled Malik back.

None of this has been corroborated by official statements or on-the-record witnesses. Netflix has not issued any comment on whether the series existed in the first place, let alone whether it has been scrapped. In the absence of verifiable detail, the story currently rests on anonymous briefings and should be treated with caution until someone attached to the project is willing to stand behind a clear account.

What Malik has said in general terms is that he is no longer as consumed by the need to come out on top. 'You don't always have to be right,' he told host Zach Sang. 'Someone can have a completely different opinion to you, and that's fine. We're not all the same. Also, [some people] undervalue the ability to not be right.'

He described the mellowing-out process as a recent development rather than an overnight epiphany. 'I don't know the specific moment [I realised that], but definitely in the last few years,' he said. 'You want to be right... that brash arrogance and s***. But as you get older, I don't know if it's the same for everybody, but it chills out a bit. It subsides, that inner voice.'

The timing of those remarks, coming as accusations of an alleged aggressive clash with Tomlinson circulate online, is awkward. They will inevitably be read as a form of character defence, even if Malik never directly addresses the incident.

New Music, Health Worries and Netflix Speculation

Away from the speculation over Tomlinson, Malik used the same interview to talk in a more playful register about his new music. He quizzed Zach Sang on the meaning of his track 'Take Turns,' refusing to explain the lyrics himself and instead turning the tables on the interviewer.

'What do you think "Take Turns" is about?' he asked, catching Sang off guard. When the host suggested it sounded like a song about a 'toxic relationship' and pointed to the line 'love me like you hate me,' Malik gave a brief nod of agreement. 'A little bit, yeah, it's definitely toxic, yeah,' he confirmed, leaving the rest safely ambiguous.

That coyness about spelling things out sits in marked contrast to the very concrete allegations now hanging in the air. Here there is no artful vagueness. Either an assault took place on a Netflix set in front of multiple witnesses or it did not. Until one of the men involved chooses to address the story head on, the gap between anonymous leaks and public silence will remain.

Meanwhile, Malik is himself in hospital following what has been described as a mysterious health struggle. Details are limited. The singer has publicly thanked cardiologists for treating him, but he has not disclosed a diagnosis. As a result, his condition remains difficult to assess with confidence.

What can be said with certainty is that his planned promotion for fifth studio album 'Konnakol' has been disrupted. A series of in-store events, including an album playback and question-and-answer session at Banquet Records in Kingston, has been postponed to a later unspecified date while he recuperates.

For longtime observers of One Direction's afterlife, the picture is familiar: fame, friendship and fallout all competing for space around the music itself. Malik's new insistence that he no longer needs to be right every time is either a thoughtful reflection from a man who has grown up under pressure or an inconveniently timed soundbite that will be tested against whatever really happened on that Netflix set, if the truth ever fully surfaces.