Radiohead fans are ablaze with anticipation after mysterious flyers appeared across London and Copenhagen in early September 2025, hinting at possible live shows. The posters, which list potential concert dates but omit venue details, have fuelled speculation that the band may be preparing to return to the stage or even announce new music.

The sightings have quickly become a trending topic in the UK and across Europe, with fans eager to decode the cryptic campaign.

Flyers Tease Concert Dates Across Europe

According to The Independent, flyers spotted near London's Barbican Centre tease four dates: 21, 22, 24 and 25 November. In Copenhagen, posters suggest performances on 1, 2, 4 and 5 December.

A report from Brooklyn Vegan also notes of sightings of similar posters surfacing in Bologna and possibly Berlin, though details remain unverified.

If confirmed, these dates would mark Radiohead's first live shows in seven years. The band last toured in 2018, closing a run that promoted their 2016 album 'A Moon Shaped Pool'.

The lack of venue information and the sudden appearance of these flyers have left fans speculating whether this is an elaborate tour announcement or part of something even bigger.

Band Remains Silent Amid Growing Buzz

Despite mounting attention, Radiohead's publicists have declined to comment on the authenticity of the posters or the possibility of a tour. This silence has only intensified the buzz.

The band is known for their unconventional promotional tactics, from sending physical postcards to fans ahead of releasing 'Burn the Witch' to temporarily deleting their entire online presence before new album launches.

The flyers scattered across European cities seem to follow the same playbook, reinforcing the band's reputation for secrecy and surprise.

Signs of a Possible Comeback

The timing of the flyers is intriguing. Earlier this year, the band registered a new business entity under the name 'RHEUK2025', a move that industry insiders have linked to tour planning.

In August, Radiohead released Hail to the Thief (Live Recordings 2003–2009), a collection of live material that many fans interpreted as a signal of renewed activity.

With the band absent from the stage since 2018, speculation is rife that these flyers could herald a full-scale comeback, potentially accompanied by new material. Radiohead's last studio album, 'A Moon Shaped Pool', was released nearly a decade ago, leaving long-time listeners eager for fresh music.

Fans React Online

Social media has been flooded with posts and photos of the flyers, particularly on Reddit's r/radiohead community. One user who posted an image from Copenhagen declared: 'It's real folks!' while another confirmed similar sightings in London.

Theories quickly spread, with some fans convinced the band is preparing a European tour while others suggest an album announcement is also imminent.

Many online discussions referenced Radiohead's history of secrecy and surprise releases, suggesting that these posters fit perfectly into the band's established pattern. One fan wrote: 'If this is legit there surely must be others in other European cities, right?' while another joked that it was the perfect excuse to 'knock off work early and go to the pub for research'.

The fan response highlights the level of anticipation that any potential Radiohead comeback generates. Whether the flyers are an official announcement or an elaborate teaser, the speculation has successfully reignited global interest in one of Britain's most influential bands.