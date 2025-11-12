Millie Bobby Brown turned heads as she joined the growing 'naked dress' craze, stepping out in a daring see-through gown reminiscent of Sydney Sweeney's viral sheer look. The Stranger Things actress stunned on the red carpet at Netflix's Stranger Things FYC event in Los Angeles, showcasing her own take on Hollywood's latest trend.

As reported by the Daily Star, the 21-year-old actress wore a black patterned see-through dress with an ultra-deep neckline, cinched at the waist with a bow. The sheer design accentuated her silhouette, and she paired the ensemble with silver jewellery and a soft half-up hairstyle. Her confident look quickly became one of the night's most talked-about fashion moments.

Millie was joined by her Stranger Things co-stars Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Jamie Campbell Bower, each dressed to impress in sleek designer looks. The event also celebrated the upcoming fifth and final season of the hit Netflix series, with the streaming platform releasing the first five minutes of its highly anticipated premiere episode, set to air on 27 November.

Sydney Sweeney's Viral Power of Women Look

The sheer trend Brown channelled is reminiscent of Sydney Sweeney's much-discussed appearance at Variety's Power of Women gala in Los Angeles on 29 October. According to People, the Euphoria star attended the event wearing a crystal-embellished Christian Cowan gown that featured a twisted waist and see-through silver detailing.

Sweeney, 28, was among the honourees at the event alongside Kate Hudson, Wanda Sykes, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Her outfit, styled with a sleek blonde bob and natural makeup, quickly went viral as fans praised her confidence and glam aesthetic.

In her Variety interview ahead of the event, Sweeney addressed her image and Hollywood's perception of beauty. She revealed she had once been advised to get cosmetic work done as a teenager but has since chosen to embrace her natural appearance. 'I've never gotten anything done,' she said. 'I'm absolutely terrified of needles. I'm going to age gracefully.'

Sweeney also discussed her 'sex symbol' label, explaining that her choices are about self-confidence rather than external validation. 'When people think, "Ah, she's a sex symbol," I'm like, no, I just feel good and I'm doing it for myself,' she told the outlet.

A-List Stars Revive the Sheer Fashion Trend

The 'naked dress' style, sheer gowns and barely-there fabrics that hint at transparency, has returned to dominance on red carpets. From Lily Allen's lace-layered looks to Florence Pugh's bold sheer ensembles, the trend celebrates body confidence and self-expression while challenging traditional fashion norms.

Millie Bobby Brown's choice to embrace the look marks a new chapter in her evolution from child star to style icon. Over nearly a decade in the spotlight as Stranger Things' Eleven, she's cultivated a more refined and fashion-forward image, balancing sophistication with edge.

The Power of Fashion Moments

While Brown's look drew comparisons to Sweeney's daring appearance, both actresses used fashion to express confidence and individuality. The growing trend shows how modern stars are reshaping red-carpet norms, blending glamour with authenticity and reclaiming control over their image.

With Stranger Things nearing its final season and Sweeney continuing her rise in Hollywood, both women are setting the tone for how young stars are rewriting the rules of fame and femininity in 2025.