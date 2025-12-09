A 25-year-old man from the Western Australian area of Boulder is in a coma after allegedly launching a violent attack on an ambulance in Kalgoorlie, trapping paramedics inside for 22 minutes before police arrived, according to ABC News.

The incident, captured on video last Sunday, shows the naked man repeatedly smashing and head-butting the windscreen, leaving the crew terrified as they waited for help.

Police say the man, who has been charged with several offences, is 'known to them' and may have a history of mental-health issues.

The court has adjourned the case to Monday, as the man is in a poor state at Fiona Stanley Hospital and could not appear for the hearing.

Late Response By Police Criticised

The community is raising questions about police response times. Reacting to the criticism, West Australian Commander Rod Wilde of North Regional Police said the incident was one of the many high-priority calls police were attending in Gold Fields, including a domestic violence incident and providing security at St Barbara's Parade, which attracted 10,000 people.

Commander Wilde, interviewed by ABC radio on Monday, told the reporters that it was a hectic day in the Goldfields, and in Kalgoorlie in particular.

'We apologise to St John's ambulance. It did take us 22 minutes to get there from the time that the initial call came for assistance from them,' he said.

The ambulance service, which was stationed at St John Ambulance, was first involved in rescuing an injured man in Piesse Street, Boulder, at the request of the ambulance service at 10.37 am.

However, they were attacked by a naked man upon arrival, who punched and banged his head on the windscreen numerous times, causing significant damage to the vehicle, and left the man bloodied and injured.

The crew had to lock themselves in the vehicle and request police assistance, which arrived 22 minutes later.

Violence Against The Community

According to St John WA, 'We are relieved no one was physically injured, but incidents like this leave a lasting emotional impact, and we stand firmly with our people.'

In a Daily Mail report, the WA Opposition has blamed the state government, citing under-resourcing and understaffing as reasons for the slow police response.

'Our police do amazing work,' WA Adam Hort said. 'They work under amazingly tough circumstances. (They are) under-resourced, undervalued, understaffed.'

Hort added that apologising to the police is not their business.

Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti termed the rampage 'horrific' and 'hard to watch,' stating that the government would still pursue its mission of supporting regional towns.

Commander Wilde argued that the area is not understaffed but admitted that an assessment of resources during busy periods, such as Sunday, may spur change.

'Of course, we would like to have been there earlier ... the police work very closely, very closely with St John ambulance, not only in Kalgoorlie but across the state, so we attempt to get there as soon as possible,' he said.