A retired FBI special agent believes detectives' decision to travel from Arizona to a Florida laboratory signals that investigators see potential in DNA evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case, nine months after the 84-year-old vanished from her Tucson home. He also warned that the evidence might still fail to resolve the investigation.

Investigators believe Guthrie was abducted during the early morning hours of 1 February. Authorities have been treating her disappearance as a kidnapping-for-ransom case. She has not been found, and no suspects have been publicly identified.

Nancy Guthrie Case Prompts Scientific Questions

The Pima County Sheriff's Office has stated that investigators are working with DNA evidence in their effort to solve the case. Sources close to the investigation, however, told NewsNation's Brian Entin that authorities had yet to uncover any solid breakthroughs.

Moore drew attention to the decision to send detectives to Florida for a direct discussion with scientists. He interpreted the visit as an indication that investigators believe the evidence could be viable, while suggesting that its scientific complexities might require an in-person meeting.

'Why a call wasn't sufficient probably is indicative of the fact that there are complicated scientific issues that they need to see,' Moore said.

That explanation remains Moore's assessment of the visit. His comments suggest a possible reason for meeting the scientists directly, rather than establishing precisely what the laboratory discussions involved or what investigators expect to obtain from them.

DNA Evidence May Be Complex and Limited

Moore did not rule out the possibility that the DNA evidence is mixed, a factor that could complicate detectives' efforts. He also raised the possibility of unidentified or partial DNA as investigators consider how best to assess its usefulness.

Those possibilities were qualified in his comments. He did not present mixed DNA as a confirmed feature of the evidence, and he cautioned that potentially viable material would not necessarily resolve the case.

'It doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be probative, that it's going to make the case,' he said.

'But it means they probably have some unidentified DNA or partial DNA, and they're trying to determine the best way to leverage it to see if it's viable or not.'

For Moore, the visit suggested evidence worth examining more closely. Whether that examination can contribute to solving Guthrie's disappearance remains a separate question. Sources speaking to Entin described continuing work on leads without a solid breakthrough, even as the Sheriff's Office outlined its efforts involving DNA.

Nancy Guthrie Case Takes Toll on Family

Savannah Guthrie reflected on her mother's disappearance in a post on X on Sunday. She shared an old drawing by her daughter alongside a photograph of Nancy and reflected on trying to keep going and remain strong for young children.

Her message addressed the contrast between outward appearances and the experience of trying to remain strong for children. It offered a personal account of the continuing impact of the disappearance while the investigation remains active and ongoing.

'The world goes on, things appear 'normal' — as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids — but it's not and it never will be,' she said in a post on X.