A newly identified material formed during the 1945 Trinity nuclear test in New Mexico, USA, has been confirmed by researchers as a previously unknown clathrate, according to an international team led by geologist Luca Bindi at the University of Florence. The substance, embedded in trinitite glass created by the first atomic bomb detonation, has never been observed in nature or laboratory conditions, scientists say.

The discovery came after modern analysis of samples taken from the original test site, where extreme heat and pressure from the explosion created a range of unusual materials, per WIRED. Among them, researchers have now isolated a calcium–copper–silicon compound locked within copper-rich droplets inside red trinitite, a radioactive glass formed when desert sand was instantly melted by the blast.

Trinity Nuclear Test Site Yields New Clathrate Years After the Event

The Trinity test on 16 July 1945 marked the world's first detonation of a nuclear weapon, conducted in the New Mexico desert as part of the Manhattan Project. The explosion not only changed global geopolitics but, as this latest research shows, also created microscopic materials that are still revealing surprises nearly 80 years later.

Scientists examining trinitite samples used advanced imaging techniques, including X-ray diffraction, to analyse the internal structure of the glass.

Within one of the tiny metallic droplets trapped in the material, they identified a type of clathrate structure made from calcium, copper and silicon. Clathrates are unusual compounds built like atomic cages, capable of trapping other atoms or molecules within their structure.

These materials are of growing interest in modern science because of their unusual physical properties. Researchers study them for possible applications in energy conversion, including thermoelectric systems that turn heat into electricity, as well as in semiconductors and gas storage technologies, including hydrogen.

What makes this particular discovery striking is not only its composition, but its origin.

The team concluded that the material formed spontaneously during the nuclear explosion itself, when temperatures and pressures far exceeded anything typically achievable in laboratory settings. In practical terms, it suggests that nature briefly created a set of conditions capable of producing matter that science has not yet been able to replicate.

How Nuclear Explosions Create 'Natural Laboratories'

Researchers say the Trinity site is one of several 'extreme environments' that can act like natural laboratories. They explain that when events such as nuclear explosions, meteorite impacts, or lightning strikes occur, they create conditions so intense that matter can behave in unusual and unpredictable ways.

In earlier research at the same site, the team led by Luca Bindi had already found another rare material called a silicon-rich quasicrystal. Unlike normal crystals, which have repeating patterns, quasicrystals are more irregular, but still form highly ordered structures. This unusual arrangement has long interested scientists because it does not fit the usual rules of how solid materials are expected to form.

Bindi has previously described quasicrystals as having patterns that are 'not periodic, but nearly so,' meaning they do not repeat in a regular way but still show a kind of hidden order that is hard to predict.

'Their peculiarity is that the atomic arrangement that is not periodic, but nearly so, creates incredible symmetries from which derive amazing physical properties, among other things, very difficult to predict.'

The researchers now suggest that similar extreme conditions may also have helped form the newly discovered clathrate in the same location.

But more importantly, the findings suggest that extreme natural or human-made events can create materials that would be almost impossible to produce in normal laboratory settings. In simple terms, moments of destruction can sometimes leave behind tiny, highly organised structures that are scientifically valuable long after the event itself.

Why the 1945 Nuclear Explosion Still Matters to Science

Although the Trinity test is most often discussed in historical or geopolitical terms, the site continues to serve an unexpected scientific purpose. Materials preserved in trinitite glass offer a rare record of what happens when matter is subjected to the upper limits of temperature and pressure.

Researchers argue that studying these formations can help scientists better understand how atoms reorganise under extreme stress, potentially informing the design of future materials. That includes everything from more efficient energy systems to advanced electronic components.

The study also raises a quieter point about scientific discovery: not all breakthroughs happen in controlled laboratories. Some emerge from events that were never designed for experimentation at all.

As the researchers note, the extreme conditions created during nuclear explosions can generate forms of matter that remain impossible to recreate deliberately, even with today's most advanced equipment.

The latest findings do not change the historical legacy of the Trinity test, but they do add another layer to it. Beneath the well-documented human consequences lies a less visible story and it's still being decoded decades later by scientists piecing together how matter behaves at its limits.