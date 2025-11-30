Conan O'Brien is stepping into Beatlemania as the US talk-show legend joins The Rest Is History co-host Tom Holland for a two-part podcast special exploring the life and legacy of the world's most famous band.

The trailer for the upcoming Beatles episodes has now been unveiled, generating excitement among fans as the project coincides with the launch of the newly restored and remastered Beatles Anthology documentary series on Disney+.

Rare Access To Beatles Archive Material

Created in collaboration with Apple and Disney+, the special gives Holland and O'Brien rare access to Beatles music and previously unseen archive material from the Anthology vault.

The pair tell the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr through the perspective of the hugely popular history podcast, blending scholarly insight with fan fascination.

The Rest Is History – Beatles Special with Conan O'Brien is set to launch on Wednesday 3 December on YouTube and across all major podcast platforms, with the filmed version expected to include footage recorded at Abbey Road Studios, offering an intimate setting tied directly to the band's iconic recording history.

Timed To Disney+ Anthology Relaunch

The special arrives just days after the revamped Beatles Anthology series from the 1990s finally landed on Disney+, allowing the Fab Four to share their story again in their own words using enhanced audio, visuals and restored footage.

Tom Holland On The Beatles' Cultural Impact

Holland said in interviews promoting the special that the cultural impact of the band cannot be overstated.

'I'd argue they're historically significant because they act as lightning rods for everything that made the 1960s such a revolutionary decade,' Holland said. 'In many ways, we in the 21st century are still living in the aftermath of the '60s just as people in the 16th century lived in the wake of the 1520s. The cultural and ethical transformation is on that scale, and the Beatles were not only symbols of it but active drivers of it.'

Conan O'Brien On Their Originality And Group Dynamic

O'Brien, a lifelong Beatles devotee, shared his reflections during an interview for The Rest Is History – Beatles Special trailer release.

'The Beatles were a complete break from everything that came before,' O'Brien said. 'They were singer songwriters who wrote their own music, and in so many ways they broke the mold. Most groups at the time had a clear frontman. For a moment they were even Johnny and the Moondogs. But they always knew they were a group. The power was in the synergy between them, which was unusual then. They were a departure from almost everything that preceded them and remain as relevant today as they were in 1964.'

How The Collaboration Began

O'Brien's involvement stems from his long-standing enthusiasm for The Rest Is History. He hosted Holland and co-presenter Dominic Sandbrook on his popular podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend in October, where the trio bonded over their shared passion for storytelling and the Beatles in particular.

That appearance laid the groundwork for the special collaboration, blending O'Brien's comedic conversational style with Holland and Sandbrook's trademark historical deep dives.

High-Profile Fans And Growing Franchise

The podcast franchise has recently expanded its reach, drawing high-profile attention across the media world. Disney CEO Bob Iger is also a self-confessed fan of the show and recently joined Holland and Sandbrook for a multi-episode exploration of Walt Disney's life and the creation of Disneyland.

With both Apple and Disney+ backing the Beatles project, expectations are high that the episodes will deliver unprecedented access to rare recordings and visuals connected to the Anthology vault.

Release Details And Growing Anticipation

Fans will be able to watch a filmed edition of the conversations on YouTube from Wednesday 3 December, alongside the traditional audio podcast release.

The timing of the launch places the special squarely alongside renewed global interest in the Beatles, sparked by the arrival of the refurbished documentary series and fresh discussion of the band's lasting emotional and cultural resonance.

As anticipation builds online, the collaboration marks a unique crossover between comedy, history and rock legend, promising both entertainment value and thoughtful reflection on how four young musicians from Liverpool reshaped modern music and global culture forever.