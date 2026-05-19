Speculation surrounding the political future of Benjamin Netanyahu has intensified after prediction markets began signalling growing confidence that former Israeli leader Naftali Bennett could soon return to power. The renewed attention comes at a tense moment for Israel, with ongoing regional conflict, mounting domestic criticism and online rumours surrounding Netanyahu's health continuing to fuel uncertainty.

While Netanyahu remains in office, political observers and online commentators have increasingly pointed to Bennett as one of the strongest potential challengers capable of reshaping Israel's leadership. The former prime minister is not only known for his political career but also for building a fortune in Israel's lucrative technology sector before entering government.

Who Is Naftali Bennett? Former Israeli Prime Minister Built Fortune in Tech

Bennett was born in Haifa in 1972 to American-born parents who immigrated to Israel. According to Britannica, he served in elite units of the Israeli military before later studying law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

After completing his education, Bennett moved into the technology sector and became a successful entrepreneur. He co-founded cybersecurity company Cyota, which was eventually sold for approximately $145 million (£109 million), helping establish Bennett as one of Israel's wealthier political figures.

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Bennett later transitioned into politics, positioning himself as a nationalist conservative voice. According to IMEU, he became closely associated with pro-settlement policies and hardline security positions, views that have continued to define much of his political identity.

He is married to Gilat Bennett, and the couple share four children. Throughout his career, Bennett has often presented himself as a blend of military veteran, businessman and religious nationalist politician.

Interest in Bennett's possible return surged after users on the prediction platform Polymarket reportedly increased bets suggesting he could become Israel's next prime minister. The speculation intensified as Israel continued to face security challenges linked to tensions with Iran and ongoing military operations. Bennett has reportedly re-entered public political discussions, prompting renewed debate about whether he could successfully challenge Netanyahu in a future election.

🇮🇱 Benjamin Netanyahu will likely lose the Israeli elections, and Naftali Bennett will be the next prime minister, predict Polymarket traders pic.twitter.com/aF0eV4YvFy — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) May 18, 2026

Why Naftali Bennett Stepped Aside After Serving As Israel Prime Minister

Bennett briefly served as Israel's prime minister from 2021 after helping form a diverse coalition government designed to end Netanyahu's lengthy hold on power. The alliance brought together parties from across Israel's political spectrum, making Bennett prime minister under a rotational leadership agreement.

According to a BBC report, the coalition agreement later paved the way for Yair Lapid to assume the premiership as political instability deepened.

The government ultimately collapsed amid internal divisions, opening the door for Netanyahu's return to office. Bennett subsequently stepped back from frontline politics, although speculation about a future comeback has continued for years as dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's leadership periodically resurfaced.

Online Reactions to Bennett's Potential Return

The reactions about Bennett potentially replacing Netanyahu as Israel's Prime Minister are not ecstatic. Many think that despite having a new leader, the system will remain the same.

'It doesn't matter who's in charge. Nothing will change. They are symptoms of a sick and evil society that's rotten to its core. The end of Israel is very soon,' one commented. Another added, 'Replacing one bloodthirsty genocidal psycho with another isn't exactly progress. The insanity will simply continue.'

It doesn't matter who's in charge. Nothing will change. They are symptoms of a sick and evil society that's rotten to its core. The end of Israel is very soon. — Ahmed (@ahmedinx1) May 18, 2026

Replacing one bloodthirsty genocidal psycho with another isn't exactly progress. The insanity will simply continue. — JimmyTheSaint (@se53228) May 18, 2026

The online conversation also overlapped with conspiracy theories falsely claiming Netanyahu had died following Iranian attacks targeting Israel. 'Because Bibi has actually been dead since March,' one remarked.

Because Bibi has actually been dead since March — tmo (@chariottowers) May 18, 2026

Netanyahu Health Rumours Remain Unverified

The conspiracy theories about Netanyahu's health circulated widely online but have not been substantiated. Israeli officials have repeatedly confirmed that Netanyahu remains in office and actively engaged in government decisions, and no credible reporting has supported claims of serious incapacitation or death.

Neither Bennett nor Netanyahu has made any public statement indicating a leadership transition is underway. Bennett has not formally announced a return to frontline politics.