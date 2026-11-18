Netflix's The Body has sparked a growing online obsession since its 11 November release, with Kristina Bogic and Sara Boustany emerging as breakout favourites. Their characters, Anya Butler and Elise Zakaria, have inspired fan edits, enthusiastic reactions and the nickname 'Anyalise', with viewers celebrating their chemistry.

The excitement has extended beyond fan accounts, as Netflix itself embraces the pairing through dedicated promotional content. The streaming giant's international marketing has particularly surprised sapphic viewers, many of whom are expressing disbelief at the attention surrounding the romance.

How Did Kristina Bogic and Sara Boustany Land Their Roles?

In an interview with Teen Vogue, creator Quinn Shephard revealed that the actresses' chemistry stood out during their first virtual audition together. Their natural connection helped convince the creative team that they were the right actresses to portray Anya and Elise.

Boustany originally auditioned for Anya before casting director Jennifer Venditti suggested she play Elise instead. Recalling her callback in Interview Magazine, Bogic said: 'I was at this tiny, little airport and I got a call from my agent saying, "Hey, you need to get on this callback. It's with Sara." And I remember looking Sara up and going, "Oh my god."'

Boustany also reflected on their immediate chemistry, telling Bogic: 'At first, you were pretty reserved and I loved it. I had an immediate connection with you.' She recalled exchanging glances during their first dance rehearsals, suggesting that the connection fans now celebrate as Anyalise began long before the series premiered.

Netflix Is Becoming an Anyalise Fan Account

Netflix's promotional campaign has attracted almost as much attention as the series itself. Its official X account shared a dedicated photoshoot featuring Bogic and Boustany, photographed by Emmie America, with the announcement 'ANYALISE ALERT'.

ANYALISE ALERT



Kristina Bogic & Sara Boustany for THE BODY. Photos by Emmie America. pic.twitter.com/pRZnQSqHcs — Netflix (@netflix) November 17, 2026

Angel. Devil.



THE BODY is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/gA3fOKvh57 — Netflix (@netflix) November 12, 2026

Netflix accounts nationwide joined the excitement by repeatedly posting 'ANYALISE', demonstrating how the pairing has entered the platform's international marketing. Fans have welcomed the attention, with some describing the campaign as unusually enthusiastic for a sapphic television romance.

'Give Us More!': Fans React to Netflix's Promotions

The promotional push has surprised viewers who believe sapphic productions rarely receive comparable visibility. One viral reaction expressed disbelief that a lesbian series was receiving substantial promotion while attracting widespread online attention.

GRACE IF YOU CAN HEAR US PLEASE GIVE US THAT RENEWAL BY NEXT WEEK https://t.co/922xR0zE0e — shay (@anya1ise) November 17, 2026

Another fan responded with an enthusiastic 'THANK U NETFLIX', reflecting the excitement surrounding the campaign. Although some viewers have called the marketing unprecedented, there is no verified evidence that The Body is Netflix's first sapphic production to receive such extensive promotion.

WHAT THE FUCKKKKKK THANK U NETFLIX https://t.co/2GdiLMFMrc — C (@minatozakiksg) November 17, 2026

Will Netflix Renew 'The Body' for Season 2 or Even Season 3?

Created by Quinn Shephard, the eight-episode thriller combines supernatural horror, Catholic school politics and queer coming-of-age drama. Its ensemble includes Geena Meszaros, Sofia Wylie, Shirley Chen and Gabby Windey, whose performances have also attracted attention.

With The Body reportedly entering Netflix's Top 10 charts in 83 countries shortly after release, fans have plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about its future. Although Netflix has yet to confirm a second season, its international popularity and enthusiastic promotions have viewers hoping for not just one but two more seasons — and perhaps only one plea can sum up the fandom's desperation: 'Please, Grace, give us a double renewal!'