Taylor Swift is preparing to return to the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards stage on Wednesday, 18 November, 13 years after her last performance at the ceremony. Her comeback comes as a compilation of her CMA performances from 2007 to 2013 circulates on TikTok, prompting debate about her early vocals and development as a singer.

Shared on TikTok, the footage has drawn contrasting reactions. Some users criticised Swift's pitch, delivery and accent, while others defended her, arguing that she was young and still developing as an artist.

Swift's return will take place at the 60th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville. Although she last performed at the ceremony in 2013, she attended in 2016, presenting Garth Brooks with the Entertainer of the Year award. Her upcoming appearance marks her return to the performance lineup, not her first appearance at the event in 13 years.

Taylor Swift's CMA Return After 13 Years

The CMA and ABC announced on 13 November that Swift would perform at this year's ceremony. She first attended the CMAs in 2006 and won the Horizon Award in 2007. In 2009, she became the youngest artist to win Entertainer of the Year, a record she still holds. She has won the category twice.

Swift is also nominated for Single of the Year for 'I Knew It, I Knew You', giving her 26 career CMA nominations.

TikTok Compilation Revisits Early CMA Performances

The TikTok compilation brings together Swift's CMA performances from 2007 to 2013, allowing viewers to revisit her early appearances ahead of her return.

Some commenters described her singing as 'pitchy' and questioned her vocal ability. Others criticised her accent and delivery, with some saying the performances were less impressive than they remembered.

The responses were not uniformly negative. Other users pointed to Swift's age during the early performances and argued that her voice and stage presence developed over time. Some praised her for singing live and said her growth as a vocalist should be considered when judging the footage.

What Swift Performed at the CMAs

Swift's final CMA performance took place in 2013, when she received the Pinnacle Award and sang 'Red' alongside Vince Gill and Alison Krauss. It was her last time performing on the CMA stage.

The footage traces her rise from a country performer to an established, internationally recognised artist before she expanded her career beyond the genre.

What To Expect From the 2026 Ceremony

The 60th Annual CMA Awards will take place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, 18 November. Hosted by Lainey Wilson for the third consecutive year, the ceremony will air from 8pm to 11pm Eastern Time on ABC and Disney+, with streaming on Hulu the following day.

Swift is among the announced performers, alongside Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Megan Moroney and Tim McGraw. The programme will also include a tribute to Dolly Parton and special collaborations involving Chris Stapleton.

The CMA has confirmed Swift's performance but has not announced her setlist. Her return puts her back on the stage where she last sang in 2013, as viewers revisit the performances that marked her early years in country music.