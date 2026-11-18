Arnold Schwarzenegger defended his Republican identity by invoking the party's role in abolishing slavery, even as he acknowledged that its modern politics can appear to stand for 'the opposite' of the principles he admires.

The former California governor was questioned on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the 3 November midterm elections. Their majorities are due to take effect in January 2027. Kimmel asked whether Schwarzenegger still called himself a Republican.

'Yeah, I'm a Republican, absolutely,' Schwarzenegger replied. Asked what the label meant to him now, he described himself as a traditional Republican and pointed to the party's historical support for emancipation and civil rights.

'A traditional Republican is someone that admires the Republican Party for having freed the slaves,' he said. He also praised its role in securing citizenship and voting rights for formerly enslaved Americans.

Those rights were established through separate constitutional amendments. The 13th Amendment abolished slavery in 1865, the 14th established citizenship protections in 1868, and the 15th prohibited racial discrimination in voting in 1870. The 15th Amendment did not grant women nationwide voting rights.

Kimmel Challenges Schwarzenegger's Republican Loyalty

Kimmel asked whether that history described the modern party. 'This sounds like all the opposite things that the Republican Party stands for now, though, doesn't it?' he said.

Schwarzenegger did not accept that he should abandon his political identity. 'Yeah, but it doesn't mean that I have to change my philosophy,' he replied.

He pointed to two former Republican presidents as examples of government action, citing Ronald Reagan's role in establishing California's Air Resources Board and Richard Nixon's creation of the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Reagan signed the California law that created the state board in 1967. Nixon proposed the federal agency in 1970, and it began operating that December. Schwarzenegger cited the examples as evidence of Republican support for environmental protection and cooperation with Democrats.

'This is the kind of Republican that I am,' he said. When Kimmel suggested that few politicians shared his approach, Schwarzenegger rejected the idea that it should be abandoned.

Schwarzenegger Criticises Political Gridlock

The conversation then turned to Democrats' gains in Congress. Schwarzenegger called the result a 'tsunami', but warned against treating a change in party control as proof that Washington would resolve long-standing problems.

He argued that neither party had delivered comprehensive immigration reform, reduced the national debt or created a system in which everyone had health insurance. His criticism was of repeated failures under both Republican and Democratic majorities.

Kimmel challenged that account, saying 'One of them tried', in an apparent reference to Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act. Schwarzenegger called the legislation a worthwhile attempt, but criticised rising health care costs and described its outcome as a failure.

The law expanded insurance coverage for millions of Americans, although the affordability of health care has remained disputed.

Schwarzenegger said the answer was not another partisan victory, but cooperation of the kind he remembered from governing California between 2003 and 2011. Politicians, he argued, should focus on results rather than arguments and accusations.

'You have to get together and accomplish and be a public servant rather than a party servant. There's a difference,' he said.