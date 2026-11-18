Florence Pugh has jokingly put herself forward for a role in the next James Bond film, but she is not angling to become 007's love interest. Following Robert Pattinson's casting as the iconic spy, the actress contacted director Denis Villeneuve with a playful request: she wants to know whether he has a villain suitable for a woman who is 5ft 4in.

Pugh made the pitch at ELLE's Women in Hollywood event on 16 November, where Villeneuve was also present. Her comments fuelled speculation, although no role has been offered or confirmed.

Pugh Makes a Playful Pitch to Villeneuve

During the event, Pugh told the audience she had messaged the filmmaker that morning to congratulate him on finding his new Bond. She then recalled asking: 'Any villains with the size of 5 foot 4, female?'

The remark made clear that she was imagining herself as an antagonist, rather than a Bond girl. Pugh's joke was an expression of interest, not an announcement that she had joined the production.

Villeneuve presented Pugh with an honour at the event, giving her an opportunity to make the pitch in person as well as through her message. Her existing relationship with the director made the exchange amusing for fans.

Pattinson's Casting Sparks New Speculation

Amazon MGM Studios announced on 16 November that Pattinson would take over as James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig. The announcement ended speculation about who would lead the next chapter of the spy franchise.

Villeneuve is directing the upcoming film, with Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, writing the screenplay. The studio has not yet announced the rest of the cast or revealed a release date.

Pugh's comments arrived hours after Pattinson's casting, as attention shifted towards the next film's villain.

The Dune Connection Brings Them Together Again

Pugh already knows both the director and the new 007 through their work on Dune: Part Two and the upcoming Dune: Part Three.

She plays Princess Irulan in Villeneuve's science-fiction films, while Pattinson joins the third instalment as Scytale, a character positioned as an antagonist. The film is scheduled to reach cinemas on 18 December 2026.

Pugh and Pattinson will appear together before the next Bond film begins production. It also gives the actress a natural connection to Villeneuve as he develops his version of the spy franchise.

Pugh has previous experience with action-heavy roles, including as Yelena Belova in Marvel's Black Widow and Thunderbolts. Her performances span independent dramas and major franchises, making her suggestion an intriguing possibility for fans.

No Bond Role Has Been Confirmed

Pugh is not the only actor to express interest in playing the next Bond villain. Brad Pitt also said he would be open to taking on the role after Pattinson's announcement, while other performers have been discussed by fans online.

For now, Pugh's comments remain a joke rather than a casting development. Neither Amazon MGM Studios nor Villeneuve has confirmed that she is being considered for a part.

Her pitch has nevertheless added another name to the conversation surrounding Bond 26. Whether the director takes her up on the offer remains to be seen, but Pugh has made her interest unmistakably clear.