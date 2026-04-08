Nicole Kidman has been urged by close friend Russell Crowe in Sydney to avoid rushing into a new romance and focus on healing and her children, according to Globe magazine, following her recent divorce from country star Keith Urban in Nashville. The Oscar-winning actress has reportedly been receiving what the publication describes as 'hard-earned wisdom' from the Gladiator actor as she navigates the end of her 19-year marriage.

Kidman was said to be 'stunned' and feeling betrayed when Urban allegedly decided to end the relationship, which produced two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 15. The couple, both 58, had built a life largely based in Nashville over the past decade, with Kidman juggling an intense Hollywood schedule alongside family life in the US.

None of the parties has publicly detailed the reasons for the split, and much of what is circulating is sourced to unnamed insiders rather than on-the-record statements, so the claims should be treated cautiously until confirmed.

Russell Crowe's Advice to Nicole Kidman After Divorce

Crowe is speaking from experience rather than observing from the sidelines. The actor, 62, shares sons Charles, 22, and Tennyson, 19, with ex-wife Danielle Spencer and has, according to the insider, spent extended periods as a single parent. Those years alone are said to have shaped the advice he is now offering Kidman.

'He's spent years of his life as a single parent without a partner, and he says he experienced a lot of growth during those times,' the insider told Globe. From that experience, the friend says, comes a specific warning for Kidman: do not, in their words, 'dive headfirst into a new relationship to fill the void left by Keith's absence.'

The advice carries a slightly old-fashioned sensibility but is framed as practical rather than preachy. Crowe's supposed 'secret to happiness,' the report explains, has been to put his children at the centre of his life. That is the path he reportedly wants for Kidman, urging the Big Little Lies star to focus first on Sunday and Faith and then on her own sense of self away from any partner.

'You have to hand it to Russell because this is all coming from a place of genuine love and respect for Nicole,' the insider added, suggesting the conversations are less Hollywood gossip and more the kind of blunt concern only a long-time friend can offer.

Nicole Kidman, Work and the Pull of Home

There is a geographical element to Crowe's counsel. He reportedly 'would love' for Kidman to spend more time back in Australia, where both actors were raised and first made their names. After more than a decade based in Nashville with Urban, the idea is that reconnecting with home soil might offer a reset.

Whether Kidman will take that suggestion seriously remains uncertain. 'It's going to be interesting to see if Nicole takes Russell's advice to heart,' the insider said. They describe her as 'one of the most prolific producer-actresses on Earth,' someone who rarely stops, hinting that such relentless productivity may have taken a toll on her marriage.

The Sydney Morning Herald previously reported that Crowe entered 'one of the busiest periods of his filming career' in the years before his 2018 split from Spencer, now 60. It is easy to see why he might view that schedule as a warning sign rather than a badge of honour.

Crowe now keeps a 'much more relaxed schedule than Nicole has ever had' and credits slowing down with helping him stay 'sane.' In the insider's view, Kidman's refusal to ease off may be the hidden thread behind both her personal turmoil and professional triumphs.

'She refuses to slow down, and Russell thinks that might just be the key to her finding lasting happiness,' the report says. Stripped of celebrity gloss, it is a familiar dilemma for high-achieving parents trying to balance family and career.

At this stage, however, all reports of Crowe's advice to Kidman and her response rely on unnamed sources rather than direct comments from either star. Until Kidman or Urban speak publicly, the picture of their breakup and its aftermath remains incomplete, and every reported insight should be treated with caution.