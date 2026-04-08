An unnamed industry insider has claimed that a long-simmering rift between Euphoria co-stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney centres on two sensitive issues, with Tom Holland and a growing political divide cited as key factors ahead of the show's third season press tour.

The rumours emerged after Sydney Sweeney appeared in a controversial American Eagle advertising campaign, which drew criticism and, in the eyes of many, positioned her on the more conservative side of the cultural spectrum.

Zendaya, by contrast, has been consistently vocal about her progressive, anti-Trump views. While the situation was never entirely comfortable, neither star publicly acknowledged any tension for some time.

Read more Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney Feud Rumours Explained: Euphoria Stars Allegedly at 'Nuclear' Breaking Point Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney Feud Rumours Explained: Euphoria Stars Allegedly at 'Nuclear' Breaking Point

Tom Holland's Alleged Role in the Zendaya and Sydney Feud

Then came the Tom Holland element. According to the unnamed source, whose claims have not been independently verified, the tensions on set predated any political friction by some margin.

'Euphoria bosses are all too aware that the pair do not get on. There were tensions way back,' the insider told The Tab. 'It was an open secret that Sydney was attracted to Tom and would be flirty with him when he came to set.'

Zendaya avoids Sydney Sweeney at Euphoria premiere after massive feud https://t.co/Nw5OMsnWO9 pic.twitter.com/3xFUaQhtPV — MirrorUSNews (@MirrorUSNews) April 8, 2026

Holland has been in a relationship with Zendaya for several years, a pairing that attracts considerable public attention. The suggestion that Sweeney's behaviour around him caused friction is difficult to verify and easy to sensationalise, so it should be treated with caution.

The source added that the episode left a lasting mark on the pair's dynamic. 'That did not go down well with Zendaya,' they said. 'They have not really hung out socially since then. Their paths barely crossed during the making of season three.'

None of this has been confirmed by representatives for either actress, and both Zendaya and Sweeney have remained conspicuously silent. Given the volume of rumours surrounding the production, that silence has done little to reduce speculation.

Politics Adds a Thornier Dimension to the Alleged Tension

Beyond the Holland element, the source suggests the ideological gulf between the two women has only deepened the estrangement. Zendaya has been clear about her politics, consistently supporting progressive causes and openly opposing Donald Trump.

Sweeney, meanwhile, faced scrutiny after her mother's birthday party appeared to include guests in MAGA-adjacent attire, though Sweeney has never publicly endorsed Trump or aligned herself with any conservative platform. That distinction is significant, and the unnamed source appears to overlook it.

'It's not as if they have had a big bust-up,' the insider said, 'but Zendaya has quietly distanced herself from Syd. Their politics are very different. It's a bit of a headache because Zendaya doesn't want to be associated with a Trump supporter.'

Describing Sweeney as a Trump supporter is, on the available evidence, a characterisation rather than a fact. What complicates the matter is a specific claim about how the Euphoria press tour is reportedly being managed.

Production is reportedly limiting how much the two stars interact in front of cameras. 'There is a complete ban on journalists asking about tensions between Zendaya and Sydney,' the insider claimed.

'During the press tour, any interactions between the pair are being kept to a minimum to avoid awkward encounters on camera.' Representatives for Euphoria have not publicly confirmed whether such restrictions exist.

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney send temperatures soaring as they lead the stars at Euphoria season three premiere https://t.co/kIQrOl3f0b — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 8, 2026

The season three premiere provided its own minor footnote. Zendaya was reportedly seen leaving the event just ten minutes after arriving for photographs, a detail observers were quick to interpret as telling, though whether it reflects anything beyond a busy schedule is impossible to confirm.

What is harder to dispute is that Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are navigating a peculiar shared moment. Two of the most talked-about young actresses in Hollywood, bound together by the same show, reportedly share little beyond a professional obligation to attend and smile for the cameras.