Former US President Joe Biden launched one of his fiercest attacks yet on Donald Trump at the weekend, branding the sitting president a 'loser' and accusing him of 'corruption on a scale never seen before in American history' during a fiery fundraising speech in Maryland.

Speaking at a Democratic state fundraiser in Maryland on Saturday, Biden mocked a series of Trump-linked renovation and branding projects, using them to paint a broader picture of what he described as a presidency driven by ego rather than public service. His remarks underscored the continued bitterness between two political rivals whose hostility has shaped American politics for years.

Biden Taunts Trump's 'Vanity Projects' With 'What A Loser' Jibe

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Biden's criticism began with a pointed attack on what he described as Trump's obsession with self-promotion and legacy-building.

'It's not just his vanity projects, tearing down the East Wing of the White House making room for his ballroom, putting his name on the Kennedy Center, building an arch in his own honor, even hiring his own pool guy to fix the reflecting pool,' Biden chided, before pausing for effect.

'Whoa! What a loser,' he said.

The former president used the remarks to argue that Trump's priorities remain focused on personal image rather than governance. By highlighting construction projects and branding efforts tied to Trump, Biden sought to frame the administration as increasingly centred on spectacle and symbolism.

The speech drew applause from Democratic donors and attendees, many of whom viewed the remarks as Biden's clearest attempt yet to directly challenge Trump's public image.

Joe Biden Accuses Trump Of 'Corruption On A Scale Never Seen Before'

Biden then shifted from mockery to a more serious accusation, alleging corruption inside Trump's administration at an unprecedented level.

'The reflecting pool reflects something even worse than the narcissism and incompetence at the core of this administration,' he continued. 'It's the corruption, the corruption, the brazen, blatant, blatant corruption. Corruption on a scale never seen before in American history in any administration.'

Biden argued that Trump's financial interests remain deeply intertwined with his presidency, suggesting personal enrichment continues to shape political decision-making.

'He has no shame, and frankly it's embarrassing for the country, but Trump could care less. Making money off the presidency is one of the reasons he wants to be president,' he said.

Biden also attacked Trump over a controversial proposed £1.3 billion ($1.8 billion) compensation fund for individuals connected to the 6 January Capitol riot, a proposal that has triggered criticism across Washington.

Biden said Trump wanted to use taxpayer money to compensate people involved in the Capitol attack, arguing they should face punishment rather than financial reward.

'These people don't deserve to be compensated. They deserve to be put in jail for a long, long, long time,' Biden said, speaking with visible anger.

Trump–Biden Feud Still Dominates US Political Landscape

The latest remarks reflect the long-running hostility between Biden and Trump, whose political relationship has been defined by personal insults and escalating public clashes.

Trump has repeatedly mocked Biden with nicknames including 'Sleepy Joe' and 'feeble old guy,' both of which became central to his campaign rhetoric. Biden, meanwhile, has increasingly portrayed Trump as a threat to democratic institutions and political norms.

Their rivalry stretches back years but intensified during the 2020 presidential race and has remained a defining feature of national political discourse. Even outside formal campaign settings, both men continue to use speeches, interviews and social media to attack each other's character and competence.

As of publication, the White House had not responded to requests for comment on Biden's latest remarks.