A funeral is typically a moment to celebrate a person's life, reflect on their legacy and offer comfort to grieving loved ones. However, Donald Trump has found himself at the centre of controversy after critics accused him of transforming Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral into a platform for promoting the Save America Act.

While Trump praised his longtime ally throughout the service, many of his remarks focused on Graham's final push to advance the legislation, prompting backlash from political commentators who argued the eulogy became more about Trump's agenda than the late senator's life.

Trump Focuses on Graham's Final Political Priority

Speaking during the memorial service, Trump recalled what he described as one of his final conversations with Graham before the senator's death.

According to Trump, Graham contacted him shortly after returning from Ukraine to discuss the Save America Act, legislation that Trump has strongly backed.

'I got a call last night,' Trump told mourners. 'He called and he said, "We're all set for the Save America Act." He was pushing the Save America Act like crazy.'

Trump said Graham admitted he was tired after travelling but remained determined to see the legislation passed.

'He wanted to pass the Save America Act,' Trump continued. 'I said, "Well, we're going to get it done, Lindsey. We're going to get it done."'

The president described Graham as a hardworking senator who remained committed to advancing the proposal until his final hours.

Rather than focusing primarily on Graham's decades of public service, much of Trump's speech centred on the senator's support for the legislation and ongoing debates surrounding the filibuster in the Senate.

Critics Say the Funeral Became a Political Event

The remarks quickly attracted criticism online and were heavily discussed during a political podcast reviewing the funeral.

The podcast host argued that while it is natural to mention a person's final conversations, repeatedly returning to legislative priorities during a funeral was inappropriate.

'I would say that there is a time and a place to riff from your prepared remarks,' the presenter said. 'I'm not sure a funeral is the place to do that.'

The host also accused Trump of using Graham's death to reinforce one of his own political priorities rather than focusing solely on celebrating the senator's life.

According to the podcast, Trump's repeated references to the Save America Act left the impression that the memorial had become intertwined with his broader political messaging.

Other Speeches Also Turned Attention Towards Trump

Fox News presenter Sean Hannity also addressed mourners during the service, but instead of speaking exclusively about Graham, he praised Trump's friendship with the late senator.

Hannity even suggested Graham would want a heavenly version of Mar-a-Lago that resembled Trump's famous Florida estate.

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The comments prompted further criticism from the podcast host, who argued that several speeches appeared to place Trump at the centre of an event intended to honour Graham.

Reflecting on the service, the presenter remarked, 'Lindsey Graham's body is laying in front of them. And still this parade of sycophants goes up one by one to publicly praise the president.'

Supporters of Trump, however, argued that discussing Graham's final political efforts was an appropriate way of highlighting what mattered most to him in his final days.