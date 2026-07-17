Donald Trump drew fresh criticism after using a televised speech at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit in Carlisle on 15 July to boast about his record and imagine a future president taking credit for his administration's investment pledges. The president told the audience he would be at home calling that successor 'that son of a...,' prompting online detractors to revive claims that he could rank among America's worst presidents.

Trump was speaking at the US Army War College during a two-day summit convened by Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick, which brought together defence, technology, finance and government figures. Trump's appearance had been billed as the event's centrepiece, with investment announcements and defence-industry growth high on the agenda.

Claims of Leaving an 'Enviable' Inheritance to Successor

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The president told attendees that large-scale investment commitments would leave his successor with an enviable inheritance, although he appeared less than thrilled by the prospect of someone else taking the applause.

'I mean it's unfair because you know whoever the next president is gonna be sitting up here someday saying, "What a great job I did. What a great job. I did the greatest job," and I'll be home saying, 'That son of a...,' Trump said.

It was a familiar Trumpian moment, part grievance, part self-congratulation, delivered before an audience gathered to discuss the practicalities of producing ships, submarines, vehicles and weapons. Not exactly the sort of speechwriting flourish likely to make it into a defence procurement brochure.

Donald Trump's Investment Claims Take Centre Stage

Trump said the summit would help secure nearly $10 billion (£7.44 billion) in new Pennsylvania defence and technology investments, which he said would create more than 4,000 jobs. The administration highlighted projects involving companies including General Dynamics, Day & Zimmerman, Hanwha and Eos Energy Enterprises.

He also argued that his administration had removed regulatory obstacles that had previously slowed the country's defence industrial base. Trump said business leaders had told him they 'couldn't even function' two years earlier because approvals and construction projects had been held up.

'We're clearing every obstacle to building the defence industrial base,' Trump said, during the summit.

Trump offered no independent evidence during the speech to establish that every delay he described was caused by the previous administration's policies, or that the announced projects were solely the result of his deregulation agenda. Investment pledges are not the same thing as completed factories, fulfilled contracts or permanent jobs, a distinction politicians of every stripe tend to glide past when the cameras are rolling.

The president also turned his attention to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, the Democratic incumbent who is expected to face Republican state treasurer Stacy Garrity in the November gubernatorial election. Trump called Shapiro 'totally overrated' and said he did not have 'what it takes,' while praising Garrity and suggesting polling could make the race more competitive than expected.

That political detour made clear that the summit was not merely a business event. Pennsylvania remains central to both parties' electoral calculations, and Trump's remarks blended economic messaging with an unusually direct intervention in a state race.

Donald Trump Faces 'Worst Ever' Backlash

Online, the response to Trump's successor remarks was swift and predictably brutal. One X user accused him of taking credit for manufacturing projects and small businesses that began under Joe Biden. Another wrote that Trump would be remembered as 'one of the worst presidents ever,' citing what the commenter described as a poor jobs record.

A third commenter went further, predicting that a future Democratic president would oversee a large-scale 'de-Trumpifying' of the federal government.

Those are political opinions, not established facts, and IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the wider claims attached to them, so they should be treated lightly.

Still, the criticism reflects the broader argument Trump's opponents are likely to make as economic pressures remain a dominant political issue. The president presented the Pennsylvania investments as proof that his economic and industrial policies are delivering.

Critics, meanwhile, argue that announced spending and upbeat rhetoric do not settle questions about everyday costs, employment or whether projects will arrive on the promised timetable.

Trump also used the address to discuss Iran, warning that the US military could destroy the country's electrical and energy infrastructure 'in a small part of an afternoon' if Tehran refused to negotiate.

At a summit intended to showcase American industrial capacity, Trump's message was characteristically expansive. More investment, faster approvals, stronger armed forces, political rivals dismissed, future successors pre-emptively cursed out. The paperwork, as ever, will have the final word.