Read more 'Embarrassing': Trump Attracts Backlash for Bragging About Dementia Screening and Taking It as an IQ Test 'Embarrassing': Trump Attracts Backlash for Bragging About Dementia Screening and Taking It as an IQ Test

President Donald Trump bragged about passing cognitive tests three times during a White House Small Business Summit on Monday, turning what was billed as a business policy event into a personal defence of his mental fitness.

In the East Room, the president addressed small business owners about new tax legislation but soon pivoted to his cognitive health.

Trump Diverts Focus to Cognitive Health at Business Gathering

A Daily Beast report noted that Trump described the test's initial question as straightforward. 'The first question is very easy,' he said. 'You have a lion, a bear, an alligator, and a squirrel. Which is the squirrel?' He stressed that the difficulty increased significantly in the middle and later stages. 'Nobody's going to get all 30 questions correct, nobody. Because when you get to those last questions, they're pretty hard. You got to be pretty sharp,' he added.

He revealed he had taken the Montreal Cognitive Assessment three times and aced each one. 'I've taken three of them, and I've aced each one. One in the first administration, two over here,' Trump said as reported by People.

The event highlighted legislation that would allow businesses to deduct the full cost of new facilities from their taxes. Trump noted that when he leaves office in eight or nine years he would be able to take advantage of the deduction himself. The tone soon shifted.

The president also referenced former President Joe Biden, suggesting he 'might not have gotten that first question right'. At 79 years old and with his 80th birthday approaching on 14 June, Trump has made similar assertions, including posting about a perfect score on Truth Social at the start of the year. White House officials have described him as being in excellent health.

Test Creator Offers Perspective on Assessment

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment was created by Canadian neurologist Ziad Nasreddine as a tool to screen for cognitive impairment in older adults. Nasreddine has pushed back gently on the way Trump has portrayed the test, clarifying that it is not designed to measure IQ or intelligence but rather to assess normal cognitive performance.

A perfect score simply confirms the absence of obvious impairment, and roughly 10 per cent of individuals in Trump's age group achieve full marks. The neurologist has acknowledged that Trump likes to boast about the results because of his age and the fact that some people might assume older individuals could have more difficulty with cognition.

The test is intended to be administered by trained professionals and is relatively straightforward for healthy adults.

Social Media and Broader Implications

One Instagram reel posted by a verified political account captured Trump's comments and quickly circulated online.

Public opinion remains divided. Nevertheless, Trump continues to use such moments to reinforce his position that cognitive testing should be a standard requirement for leadership. As the conversation around presidential health persists, Trump's boasts about acing the tests three times underscore his stance that such evaluations are essential for leadership.

Critics noted that the Montreal Cognitive Assessment remains a basic screening tool rather than a comprehensive measure of leadership capability, with some Democrats calling for broader neuropsychological evaluations for all high-office candidates. Trump, who turns 80 on 14 June, has repeatedly argued that mandatory testing would prevent 'incompetent' individuals from holding the highest positions, a view he first floated on Truth Social earlier this year.