A widely diagnosed hormonal disorder known for decades as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) has been officially renamed polycystic metabolic and ovarian syndrome (PMOS), in a major shift announced in The Lancet. The change follows 14 years of collaboration between researchers, clinicians, and patients who argue that the old term was misleading and failed to reflect the full complexity of the condition.

Medical experts say the updated name is intended to improve diagnosis and treatment by moving away from the long-standing misconception that the disorder is defined primarily by ovarian cysts. Instead, PMOS highlights the metabolic and hormonal disruptions at the core of the condition, which affects millions of people worldwide.

What Is PMOS and How It Differs from PCOS

PMOS describes a hormonal and metabolic disorder that affects multiple systems in the body, including reproductive, metabolic, mental health, and skin function. While the condition has been renamed, experts confirm that the clinical diagnosis remains the same and patients previously diagnosed with PCOS are now considered to have PMOS.

The updated terminology reflects a broader understanding of the disorder. Rather than focusing narrowly on ovarian features, PMOS recognises hormone imbalances involving elevated androgens and disrupted insulin regulation as central components. These hormonal changes can affect ovulation, skin health, and metabolic processes.

Why Experts Changed the Name from PCOS to PMOS

Specialists involved in the renaming say the term PCOS created confusion for both patients and healthcare providers. Despite its name, not all patients develop ovarian cysts, and the reliance on that label has historically contributed to misunderstanding and, in some cases, delayed diagnosis.

Dr Melanie Cree, a paediatric endocrinology expert at the University of Colorado Anschutz and one of the authors involved in the update, has explained in medical discussions that the earlier name did not accurately describe the condition.

'The hope was that with a more comprehensive and accurate name change, that it would start to enable and push better care,' said Dr Cree.

Researchers also say the goal of PMOS is to better communicate that the disorder involves more than ovarian changes and is strongly linked to metabolic dysfunction.

Causes and Risk Factors Linked to PMOS

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The exact cause of PMOS remains unknown, but research suggests it develops through a combination of genetic and metabolic factors. Insulin resistance is considered a key driver, as elevated insulin levels may stimulate the ovaries to produce excess testosterone.

Obesity is associated with a higher risk of developing or worsening symptoms, although it is not considered a direct cause. Experts emphasise that PMOS is a complex endocrine condition influenced by multiple biological pathways rather than a single trigger.

Common Symptoms of PMOS Explained

Symptoms of PMOS vary significantly between individuals, which can make diagnosis challenging. The most common signs include irregular or absent menstrual cycles and increased levels of androgens.

High androgen levels may lead to acne, excess facial or body hair growth, and thinning scalp hair. Some patients may also show ovarian follicles on ultrasound, although these are not always present and are no longer considered essential for diagnosis.

In adolescents, diagnosis typically requires both irregular menstrual cycles and clinical or biochemical signs of elevated androgens.

Health Risks and Fertility Concerns

PMOS is recognised as one of the most common causes of female infertility due to irregular ovulation. The condition can reduce the frequency of egg release, making conception more difficult without medical support.

It is also associated with metabolic syndrome, which increases the risk of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and stroke. During pregnancy, individuals with PMOS may face a higher likelihood of complications such as gestational diabetes and preterm birth, although many still have healthy pregnancies.

Treatment Options and Medical Management

There is currently no cure for PMOS, but symptoms can be managed through a combination of lifestyle changes and medical treatment. Doctors often recommend dietary adjustments focused on reducing processed foods, alongside regular exercise and improved sleep patterns to support hormonal balance.

Medications such as metformin may be prescribed to improve insulin sensitivity. Hormonal contraceptives are commonly used to regulate menstrual cycles, while anti-androgen treatments can help manage symptoms such as acne and excess hair growth. Treatment plans are typically individualised based on symptoms and reproductive goals.