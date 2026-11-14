A couple reported a New Jersey Bigfoot sighting after seeing what they described as an eight-foot, black-furred figure on a rural road. They said it crossed Route 542 in Burlington County during a rainy night drive on Sunday, 11 October 2026. The figure's identity remains unverified.

Keyara Klawitter submitted her account to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO). She was travelling with her husband, Jason, while their children slept in the back seat. The case received renewed news coverage on 12 November, but the report contains no photograph of the figure.

New Jersey Bigfoot Sighting Lasted Only Seconds

Klawitter said the car's high beams caught a large figure stepping from the right-hand side of Route 542 near Loveland Lane. She braked as it crossed in front of them.

She described a bulky frame, jet-black fur that appeared soaked, unusually long arms and what resembled human hands. The figure walked with a slight hunch, she said, yet moved so quickly that it seemed to be 'gliding' across the road.

Klawitter asked Jason whether he could see it too. According to her account, he confirmed that he had. Neither witness saw its face, investigators later recorded.

The exact time is unclear. Klawitter placed the encounter at around 10 p.m., while BFRO investigator Jacob Korbel wrote that it happened at 10.30 p.m. A subsequent reconstruction suggested the couple saw the figure for only four or five seconds.

After driving away, Klawitter telephoned her mother. She said she knew little about Bigfoot or Sasquatch beforehand, but remained convinced by what she had witnessed.

'We know what we saw,' she wrote. Her certainty does not independently establish the figure's identity.

Investigators Examine the New Jersey Bigfoot Sighting

Korbel and another BFRO investigator, identified as Mike, arranged to meet the couple at the roadside about a week later. The witnesses showed them where the figure had appeared and disappeared into the woods.

Investigators found a well-used wildlife trail on either side of the road, along with broken branches and indistinct ground impressions. Korbel said none could confidently be connected to the reported encounter.

He suggested heavy rain might have washed away any tracks left that night. That explanation remains speculative, and no identifiable footprint or other physical trace linked to the figure was presented.

Using a nearby telephone pole as a reference, investigators estimated the reported height at between seven-and-a-half and eight feet. The estimate relied on the witnesses' recollections, not a direct measurement.

Korbel and his colleague considered the witnesses credible. He described their reaction as 'a very normal, human reaction' and said they appeared uneasy during the visit, repeatedly looking towards the woods.

The BFRO categorised the report as 'Class A', which under its own rules means it considers the circumstances less open to misidentification. The classification is not independent scientific verification of Bigfoot.

The organisation's New Jersey database lists 80 reports, including 17 in Burlington County. These are recorded accounts, not proof of a previously unidentified species.

Korbel also wrote that the couple contacted New Jersey State Park Police and the state's Department of Environmental Protection after returning home. He said the environmental agency referred them to the BFRO, but the published report contains no statements from either agency confirming those exchanges.