Around 300,000 people in the US could lose Medicare coverage from 1 February 2027 under President Donald Trump's tax and spending law.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is expected to warn beneficiaries whose eligibility it cannot confirm, including refugees, people granted asylum and some trafficking survivors. The notices are preliminary and do not mean coverage has already been terminated.

The SSA began issuing notices in November 2026, asking beneficiaries to provide evidence that they still qualify for the federal health insurance programme.

Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law on 4 July 2025. Those potentially affected include older people, people with disabilities and patients with end-stage renal disease.

The Washington Post reported on 24 November 2026 that immigrants facing the restrictions had contributed more than $6 billion (€5.49 billion and £4.59 billion) to Medicare, citing federal estimates. The underlying calculations have not been independently verified.

Who Will Lose Medicare Under Trump's Law?

The legislation restricts Medicare eligibility to US citizens and nationals, lawful permanent residents, people with Cuban-Haitian entrant status and eligible citizens of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau living in the US under the Compacts of Free Association.

Refugees, people granted asylum and those with temporary protected status can no longer qualify on those immigration grounds alone. Individuals who have since obtained an eligible status, such as permanent residency, may still qualify if they meet the other requirements.

Tiffany Huyenh-Cho, director of California Medicare and Medicaid advocacy at Justice in Aging, warned that older immigrants could struggle to find affordable alternative insurance.

'Terribly, the new law provides no exceptions,' she told Newsweek in an emailed statement on 25 November 2026.

Medicare Letters Raise Concerns Over Wrongful Removal

A redacted letter obtained by The Washington Post said: 'A review of our records shows you may no longer qualify for Medicare due to a change in the law.'

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) said in its final rule, published on 9 November 2026, that approximately 300,000 notices were expected. Its actuaries maintained a separate estimate that 32,000 people would lose coverage beginning in 2027, although the eventual number remains uncertain.

Huyenh-Cho expressed concern that outdated or inaccurate immigration records could result in eligible beneficiaries being removed from the programme.

Those who receive a warning can provide citizenship or immigration documents online or seek assistance from Social Security. Anyone who receives a decision terminating or denying Medicare has 60 days from receipt to submit a written appeal.

Appeals can challenge incorrect eligibility decisions, but they cannot override the statutory immigration requirements.

Social Security Administration Responds

An SSA spokesperson told Newsweek that the agency was implementing legislation passed by Congress and was responsible for ensuring Medicare benefits went to eligible recipients.

The agency said those affected had been informed of their status and the steps available to them.

Social Security has also clarified that the Medicare changes do not alter eligibility or payment rules for Social Security benefits. People who subsequently acquire an eligible immigration status can apply for Medicare again.

For those unable to retain coverage, the SSA suggests exploring state healthcare programmes, workplace insurance or low-cost care through community health centres.

Huyenh-Cho urged beneficiaries who remain eligible to challenge incorrect decisions promptly to avoid a gap in coverage.