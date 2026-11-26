A federal lawsuit has been filed by two Philadelphia groups against US President Donald Trump's administration on 23 November 2026, challenging changes to the city's President's House slavery exhibit.

They allege that the replacement displays diminish the history of nine people enslaved by George Washington and discriminate against Black Americans. The 77-page complaint was filed by the Avenging the Ancestors Coalition (ATAC) and The Black Journey, a Philadelphia-based Black history walking tour company.

Both organisations are seeking restoration of the original memorial and an injunction preventing further alterations. The lawsuit names Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, acting National Park Service (NPS) Director Jessica Bowron and their respective agencies as defendants. Trump is not personally named as a defendant, and the allegations have yet to be established in court.

Donald Trump Administration Accused of Diminishing Black History

The federal complaint argues that changes to the memorial violated the Administrative Procedure Act and the equal protection component of the Fifth Amendment.

Cara McClellan, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, directs the Advocacy for Racial and Civil Justice Clinic at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

'The exhibit told the stories of the Americans who were enslaved at the site and the paradox of liberty and slavery at our country's founding. This case is about combating the erasure of American history,' McClellan said.

ATAC founder Michael Coard also condemned the replacement material, accusing officials of presenting a distorted account of the nation's founding.

The NPS removed the original educational panels and disabled interactive video displays on 22 January 2026. Replacement panels were installed in July following months of litigation.

Although the new displays retain references to slavery and the nine enslaved individuals, the plaintiffs argue that important historical details have been diminished or omitted.

The memorial opened on 15 December 2010 following years of historical research and community advocacy. Among those commemorated was Ona Judge, Martha Washington's personal maid and seamstress, who escaped slavery in 1796.

Hercules, the household's chief cook, escaped bondage in 1797 after returning to Mount Vernon.

Donald Trump's Executive Order and the Earlier Court Battle

Trump signed an executive order titled 'Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History' on 27 March 2025. It directed the Interior Department to review historical sites and address material deemed to inappropriately disparage Americans.

The order also directed Vice-President JD Vance to advance the administration's policies through his position on the Smithsonian Institution's Board of Regents.

Philadelphia previously sued the federal government over the memorial's removal. US District Judge Cynthia Rufe ordered its restoration in February, but the Third Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the injunction on 18 June.

The appellate court ruled that Philadelphia lacked statutory authority to approve changes at the site. That decision did not resolve the constitutional allegations raised in the latest lawsuit.

The Interior Department previously defended the replacement panels, saying they provided historical context, acknowledged slavery's injustices and continued to tell the nine individuals' stories. Neither agency immediately responded to media requests for comment on the new lawsuit.

According to the complaint, The Black Journey spent approximately $14,000 (€12,800 and £10,700) developing and updating tour materials following the removal of the original displays.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to declare the relevant government orders unlawful, restore the original memorial and prevent further alterations to material documenting the lives of the nine enslaved people.