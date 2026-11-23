A group of House Democrats is embarking on a legislative initiative to counter President Donald Trump's deportation drive. With Representative Lateefah Simon leading the effort, alongside Democratic colleagues John Garamendi, Zoe Lofgren and Juan Vargas, the new legislation aims to introduce a 10-year expiration limit on certain final removal orders. The bill focuses on protecting long-term residents with no criminal convictions from abrupt deportation and creating a potential pathway to permanent legal status.

In an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes, Trump acknowledged that his deportation tactics might have alienated voters and affected his party. It is against this backdrop of increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity—targeting individuals with longstanding removal orders and residents who have been part of their communities for years—that the new measure has emerged.

Decoding the Proposal: A Lifeline for Many

Under the current immigration framework in the United States, a final order of removal remains binding indefinitely, even when left unenforced for lengthy periods. The proposed legislation, known as the Protect Our Neighbors Act, seeks to impose a 10-year expiration period on these final removal orders. This would apply to individuals who have maintained an uninterrupted presence in the country and have no criminal convictions.

Furthermore, the bill proposes amendments to the Immigration and Nationality Act. It envisions creating a route towards lawful permanent residency—commonly known as a green card—for those with expired removal orders. Prospective applicants under this legislation would be required to fulfil several criteria, including paying an application fee and verifying their tax-paying status.

Fuelled by Prolonged Cases and Pushback Against Enforcement

Proponents of the bill argue that the administration's intensive enforcement tactics have targeted individuals who do not fit the controversial 'worst of the worst' narrative often used to rationalise stringent immigration policies. Lawmakers cite cases such as that of 73-year-old East Bay resident Harjit Kaur, who lived in California for more than three decades and regularly attended immigration check-ins before being detained and deported to India.

Zoe Lofgren, a former immigration lawyer and senior House Judiciary Committee member, argues that the detention and removal of long-standing, law-abiding community members are inconsistent with sound policy. Garamendi and Vargas similarly assert that families who have lived, worked, paid taxes and raised children in the United States for years should not be subjected to sudden expulsion.

Confronting Opposition: Navigating Legislative Roadblocks

Despite the bill's stated goals, it faces opposition from enforcement advocates who claim that imposing an expiration date on deportation orders would erode the authority of immigration courts and the rule of law. Critics argue that individuals with final removal orders have undergone legal proceedings and should not be rewarded with legal status for remaining in the country after an order has been issued.

Although the bill's sponsors portray it as an essential safeguard for long-term residents, it faces formidable challenges in a divided Congress. To advance and become law, the measure must pass through committee proceedings, win approval in both chambers of Congress and overcome potential resistance from the White House.