Four House Democrats introduced the Protect Our Neighbors Act in Washington on Thursday, 19 November 2026, proposing a 10-year expiry limit for final deportation orders whilst offering select long-term residents a conditional route to lawful status rather than automatic green cards.

California Representative Lateefah Simon introduced the legislation alongside fellow California Democrats John Garamendi, Zoe Lofgren, and Juan Vargas, drawing partial inspiration from the case of 73-year-old Harjit Kaur, who was deported to India in September 2025 after living in the United States for more than three decades.

Arriving shortly after President Donald Trump, in a 60 Minutes interview aired on 8 November, remarked that his deportation crackdown might be too tough and expressed openness to negotiating immigration reform with Democrats, the proposal establishes strict eligibility conditions and would face reintroduction in January 2027 if not enacted before the current congressional session ends.

How the Protect Our Neighbors Act Would Change Deportation Orders

Under the published draft, final removal orders would expire 10 years after issuance. Currently, such orders do not lapse automatically, even when authorities postpone deportation.

The Secretary of Homeland Security could ask an immigration judge to renew an expired order. Renewal would require clear and convincing evidence of significant delay unrelated to administrative or funding problems. It would also need to serve the public interest based on new evidence.

Expiry alone would not grant lawful status. People whose orders expired and were not renewed could petition US Citizenship and Immigration Services for a status they otherwise qualified for.

They would also need at least 10 years of continuous physical presence and no conviction for an offence punishable by more than one year. A separate provision proposes a conditional route to permanent residency for people subject to specified removal orders.

Applicants would need to avoid removal for at least 10 years after their order. They must also have complied with supervision requirements and satisfy specified admissibility conditions. Applicants would provide certified federal tax-return documentation and pay a fee of no more than $1,200.

Donald Trump's Immigration Remarks Leave Room for Negotiations

Trump told 60 Minutes he would 'love to do something on immigration' with Democrats. He described workers in landscaping and hotels, saying some Americans believed they 'should be allowed to stay'.

The president was describing public opinion, not announcing a policy change. Asked whether his approach to deportation had gone too far, he said it 'might be too tough'.

Democrats won control of both congressional chambers in the 3 November midterm elections and are due to take charge in January 2027. Trump has not committed to the proposed safeguards.

Harjit Kaur's Deportation Shaped the Democrats' Proposal

Harjit Kaur, 73, worked as a seamstress in Simon's district and lived in California since the early 1990s. Officers detained her during a routine check-in on 8 September 2025 and deported her to India later that month.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said an immigration judge had ordered her removal in 2005 and that her legal remedies were exhausted. Her family said she had attended mandatory check-ins for years while trying to resolve her status.

Simon said nobody should live in 'constant fear of being torn away from their family and community'. Kaur's family hoped 'some good could come from Harjit's story' through the new legislation.

The proposal would not automatically bring Kaur back to the US. Its green card mechanism requires applicants to be physically present in the country and meet further conditions.

No House vote has been announced. If the bill is not enacted before the current Congress ends in January, it would need to be reintroduced in the next session.