US Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui has accused President Donald Trump's Justice Department of weaponising federal law enforcement against two former Federal Bureau of Investigation officials in Washington, DC.

In a 48-page written opinion issued on Tuesday, 24 November 2026 explaining his 2 November decision to dismiss a criminal complaint against Nicole 'Nikki' Floris and Bradley Benavides, Faruqui detailed severe investigative failures and warned that the prosecution could leave serving FBI employees fearing politically motivated criminal charges.

Finding that prosecutors failed to establish probable cause over alleged false statements made during voluntary 2023 House Judiciary Committee interviews about Hunter Biden probes, and concluding the case was rushed following a 16 July televised Trump speech and a 17 July directive from FBI Director Kash Patel to influence the 3 November midterm elections, the judge sparked sharp pushback from Attorney General Todd Blanche and US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, whilst defence lawyers hailed the dismissal of what they called a 'rushed, error-ridden, and politically motivated prosecution'.

Judge Exposes Evidentiary Failures in Donald Trump's DOJ Prosecution

In his memorandum opinion, Faruqui warned that the consequences of the prosecution extended beyond the two former officials.

'The takeaway for FBI staff is to be afraid. They are one tweet away from being prosecuted by their own government,' he wrote.

The judge found that prosecutors had failed to establish that most disputed statements were false or that any false statements were knowingly made. They also failed to demonstrate that any false statements were material to the congressional inquiry.

The allegations stemmed from voluntary interviews conducted by the House Judiciary Committee in July and September 2023. Neither former official testified under oath, although both acknowledged that making false statements could result in prosecution.

Floris and Benavides previously held senior positions within the FBI's now-disbanded Foreign Influence Task Force.

In its 23 October announcement, the Justice Department alleged that internal FBI communications contradicted statements the officials had made to congressional investigators.

US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro and Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the charges, emphasising the importance of holding federal officials accountable.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, also welcomed the prosecution as an accountability measure.

Donald Trump's DOJ Faces Questions Over Political Pressure on FBI Investigators

During a three-day preliminary hearing from 27 to 29 October, FBI Special Agent Bryan Witt testified about the investigation's origins and shortcomings.

According to the court's opinion, Trump called for investigations and prosecutions involving FBI personnel during a televised national address on 16 July. FBI Director Kash Patel ordered an investigation the following day.

Witt expressed concerns that the investigation could be perceived as politically motivated. Faruqui noted that the agent had been prevented from interviewing Floris and Benavides, limiting his ability to assess their understanding of the congressional questions.

The judge concluded that the rush to bring charges was intended to influence the 3 November midterm elections. He questioned the urgency of prosecuting alleged conduct dating back several years.

Following the written opinion's release, lawyers representing Floris described the case as a 'rushed, error-ridden, and politically motivated prosecution that never should have been brought'.

The Justice Department said following the 2 November dismissal that it disagreed with the ruling and was evaluating its legal options. The dismissal does not prevent prosecutors from subsequently seeking a grand jury indictment.

Faruqui warned that prosecutions of this nature could discourage prospective FBI employees, particularly those considering careers in national security.

He also raised concerns about congressional oversight and the erosion of public confidence in federal law enforcement, arguing that investigative failures and political interference could ultimately undermine public safety.