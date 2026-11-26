Sophie Cunningham's Maxim photoshoot has drawn criticism from conservative Christian commentators in the US after the WNBA star appeared topless in the magazine's November-December 2026 issue.

The objections centre on whether the photographs conflict with the religious values she has publicly discussed. The 30-year-old basketball player, who represented the Indiana Fever during the 2026 season, was unveiled as the magazine's cover star on 18 November.

Photographs accompanying the feature include an image of Cunningham posing topless, with her blonde hair covering her chest. In her Maxim interview, Cunningham discussed her Christian faith and aspirations for marriage. She expressed a desire for a husband who was 'Christ-centered' and could 'lead me in my walk with Jesus'.

Why Sophie Cunningham's Maxim Photoshoot Drew Christian Criticism

Robert P. George, Princeton University's McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence and a conservative Catholic scholar, questioned Cunningham's suitability as a role model following the magazine's publication.

In a Facebook post reported by The Christian Post on 23 November, George acknowledged his previous admiration for Cunningham's public positions. However, he argued that the photographs undermined the example he believed she should set for younger women.

'I wouldn't want my own daughter and granddaughters to do that,' George wrote.

Evangelist Justin Peters raised a separate objection in a 22 November post on X, questioning the judgment of Christian leaders who had publicly praised the basketball player.

Typical. There is such a persistent lack of discernment, even (and often especially) among leaders in the evangelical world, we automatically praise and platform any celebrity who can even pronounce the name Jesus without giving them time to see if their profession has any fruit.… https://t.co/iVyrW2WYgf — Justin Peters (@JustinPetersMin) November 22, 2026

His criticism followed a 16 November post by Texas pastor Josh Howerton, who had commended Cunningham's approach to sharing her faith during an earlier podcast appearance.

Peters argued that Christian leaders should exercise greater caution before endorsing celebrities based on their public declarations of faith. He also called on Howerton to withdraw his earlier endorsement.

The magazine announcement nevertheless attracted positive reactions. Fellow athletes Haley and Hanna Cavinder were among those who expressed support on Instagram, while other followers congratulated Cunningham on securing the cover.

Sophie Cunningham's Faith, Political Views and Career Beyond Basketball

Cunningham has attracted support from conservative figures following her opposition to transgender women competing in women's sports. Her remarks earlier this year also received backing from members of US President Donald Trump's administration.

However, the basketball player has previously challenged assumptions about her political allegiance. During a July interview with ESPN, Cunningham described her political beliefs as occupying the middle ground rather than aligning herself entirely with either political side.

Her Christian faith has also featured prominently in her personal life. Earlier this year, Cunningham underwent an adult baptism at Christ's Church of the Valley in Arizona, explaining that she wanted to make the decision independently.

If you're a Christian and don't know how to share the gospel with people, this is a GREAT example of how to do it.



Pay close attention to how WNBA star Sophie Cunningham slips these truth bombs in 👇 pic.twitter.com/3CVC869ss2 — Josh Howerton (@howertonjosh) November 16, 2026

The Maxim appearance was not her first major modelling assignment. Cunningham also appeared in the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, expanding her professional interests beyond basketball.

During the 19 November episode of No Hesitation, her podcast with Drew Hanlen, Cunningham discussed the experience behind the magazine cover.

Her Maxim interview also revealed ambitions beyond modelling and professional basketball. She identified coaching, sports commentary and potentially becoming WNBA commissioner as career opportunities she might pursue after playing.

Although Cunningham has publicly celebrated her magazine appearance, no direct response to George's or Peters' specific criticisms had been identified as of 26 November.

Their objections represent the personal assessments of individual conservative Christian commentators, rather than an established position shared by the wider Christian community.