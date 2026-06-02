Melissa Casias, a Los Alamos National Laboratory employee whose disappearance became entangled in months of online speculation about a supposed group of 'missing scientists', has been identified as the person whose remains were discovered in a New Mexico forest last month.

Authorities confirmed that human remains found in Carson National Forest on 28 May belonged to the 53-year-old administrative assistant, who was reported missing in June 2025 after failing to return home or arrive at work.

While the identification answers one of the biggest questions surrounding her disappearance, investigators have yet to determine how she died. The discovery brings a big development in a case that has drawn national attention since Casias vanished nearly a year ago. The case had become a focal point of conspiracy theories linking several deaths and disappearances involving people connected to scientific research, despite families and investigators repeatedly disputing those claims.

Now, Casias' loved ones say they remain focused on finding answers as the investigation continues.

Human Remains Confirmed As Missing Lab Worker

According to the New Mexico State Police, a hiker discovered human remains in Carson National Forest on 28 May and alerted authorities. Investigators also located a handgun near the scene. Following an examination, New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator positively identified the remains as those of Melissa Casias.

Police said the cause and manner of death have not yet been established, with the investigation remaining active.

Casias worked as an administrative assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory before her disappearance. The facility is known for conducting defensive nuclear research and for its historic role in the development of the world's first atomic weapons during the Second World War.

She was reported missing on 26 June after failing to return home and not showing up for work following a visit to her daughter. Authorities said family members became alarmed when they discovered that several of her personal belongings had been left behind.

'Family later discovered that her personal belongings, including her purse, identification, and cell phones, had been left behind, prompting concern for her welfare and a missing person investigation,' police said.

Her family reacted to the identification in a statement shared on Facebook, expressing grief while vowing to continue seeking answers.

'This is a lot to process, our hearts are heavy, and we fully intend to continue to pursue answers for justice,' the statement read.

The family also noted that Casias was found in an area that had previously been searched as part of efforts to locate her.

Although the identification has provided some closure regarding her whereabouts, key questions surrounding what happened to her remain unanswered as authorities continue their investigation.

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Conspiracy Theories Fuelled Interest In Case

Casias' disappearance gained wider attention earlier this year when it became one of the most prominent cases cited in an online conspiracy theory involving several people connected to scientific research in the United States.

The theory is centred on the deaths and disappearances of at least 10 individuals with links to scientific or technical fields. Online speculation suggested the incidents were connected to the victims' work, despite the cases involving people from vastly different professions and circumstances.

Those grouped together under the so-called 'missing scientists' label included a retired Air Force general, an engineer, a custodian, and researchers working in fields ranging from pharmaceuticals to space exploration. The list also included an MIT physics professor whose murder by a former classmate had already received extensive national and international media coverage.

Public interest in the theory grew to the point that the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee and the FBI announced investigations into the cases. US President Donald Trump also commented on the matter, describing the disappearances and deaths as 'pretty serious stuff'.

However, relatives of several individuals linked to the conspiracy theory have repeatedly challenged the claims and urged people to focus on established facts rather than speculation.

Family members have pointed out that some of the deaths cited by conspiracy theorists had clear explanations. One researcher died from heart disease, while another was reported to have died in an apparent suicide after becoming deeply distressed following the sudden deaths of both parents within hours of one another.

In another case often referenced online, authorities charged a neighbour with murder and burglary in connection with the death of Carl Grillmair.

Louise Grillmair, the victim's widow, strongly rejected suggestions that the deaths were part of a wider pattern.

'I think it's absolute nonsense,' she previously told the BBC. 'I mean, there's the facts, and they're out there.'

Other relatives caught up in the speculation have described the rumours as 'disgusting', saying they added to the pain and grief already experienced by families dealing with personal tragedies.

With Casias now identified, investigators continue to work towards determining what happened in the months following her disappearance. While the discovery resolves the question of where she was, officials have made clear that the investigation into her death is far from over.