Donald Trump's relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu appears to have hit a new low, with reports claiming the US President unleashed an extraordinary tirade against the Israeli Prime Minister during a tense phone call over Israel's military operations in Lebanon.

The heated exchange reportedly came as Trump grew increasingly concerned that continued Israeli strikes could jeopardise ongoing ceasefire discussions involving Iran.

According to US officials, Trump's frustration boiled over as he questioned Netanyahu's handling of the situation and warned that Israel's actions were damaging both the country's standing and diplomatic efforts in the region.

The clash marks one of the most strained moments between the two leaders since Trump returned to office, despite their close coordination on military operations involving Iran.

While both sides publicly described their communication in more measured terms, details emerging from the call paint a picture of a relationship under pressure, with disagreements over Lebanon threatening to overshadow broader regional objectives.

Trump's Fury Over Lebanon Operations

The Express reported that the confrontation took place on Monday as Israel continued military operations in Lebanon following Hezbollah rocket attacks on northern Israel, including areas near Haifa.

Netanyahu had announced that the Israeli military would press ahead with its campaign in southern Lebanon after strikes were carried out on the outskirts of Beirut.

According to Axios, US officials familiar with the conversation described Trump as deeply frustrated by Israel's actions. One official said the President turned to personal attacks during the call, reportedly telling Netanyahu: 'You're f------ crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your a--.'

The sources said Trump's anger escalated after he asked the Israeli leader: 'What the f--- are you doing?'

Officials claimed Trump believed Israel's response to Hezbollah attacks had gone beyond what he considered reasonable. While he understood Israel's decision to retaliate after rocket fire from Lebanon, he reportedly felt the military campaign had become excessive due to civilian casualties and the destruction of buildings during a bid to target a Hezbollah commander.

According to the US sources, Trump also warned Netanyahu about the wider consequences of Israel's actions. In a summary of the exchange, officials said Trump told the Prime Minister: 'Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.'

The timing of the dispute appears particularly sensitive. Trump is reportedly concerned that ongoing Israeli military activity could derail negotiations connected to an Iran ceasefire, after Tehran threatened to withdraw from discussions over Israel's conduct in Lebanon.

A separate US official told Axios that Trump effectively dominated the conversation, saying he 'steamrolled' Netanyahu during the call. The official claimed Netanyahu eventually responded, saying, 'OK, OK, just make sure everything is taken care of.'

Read more Netanyahu News: Trump Told Israeli Leader He'd Endorse Iran Missile Strikes, Insider Reports Netanyahu News: Trump Told Israeli Leader He'd Endorse Iran Missile Strikes, Insider Reports

Netanyahu Maintains Public Position Despite Reported Climbdown

Despite the tense conversation, Netanyahu publicly maintained that Israel's military strategy had not changed.

Following the call, the Israeli leader posted on X that Israel's position 'remains unchanged' and insisted the Israel Defence Forces would continue operating in southern Lebanon if Hezbollah attacks continued.

'Tonight, I spoke with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not cease attacking our cities and citizens, Israel will attack terror targets in Beirut,' Netanyahu wrote. 'This stance of ours remains unchanged. In parallel, the IDF will continue to operate as planned in southern Lebanon.'

However, reports suggest the phone call may have influenced Israeli decision-making behind the scenes.

An Israeli official told Axios that Netanyahu abandoned plans to carry out strikes against Hezbollah targets in Beirut following the discussion with Trump. If accurate, the move would represent a notable shift after the Prime Minister had publicly signalled Israel's willingness to continue targeting locations linked to Hezbollah.

Trump also appeared eager to emphasise diplomatic progress after the call. On Truth Social, he stated that talks related to the Iran truce were 'continuing, at a rapid pace', while suggesting that Israel had halted operations in Beirut.

The President later described his discussion with Netanyahu as 'very productive' and indicated that further strikes on Beirut would likely be avoided.

The disagreement is particularly striking given the close contact Trump and Netanyahu have maintained since launching joint military operations involving Iran. Those operations contributed to heightened tensions across the region and fuelled further conflict involving Hezbollah in Lebanon.