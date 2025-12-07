A jewellery theft in central Auckland took a bizarre twist when a man allegedly swallowed a $19,000 Fabergé egg pendant in a bid to steal it, prompting police to monitor his digestive system for six days before the evidence was recovered naturally. The audacious stunt has left social media users incredulous and the city buzzing.

The Theatrical Theft in Auckland

CNN reported that the unusual incident occurred at Partridge Jewelers on November 28. Store staff alerted authorities after spotting the man attempt to leave the shop with the pendant.

Officers arrived minutes later, arresting the 32-year-old on the spot. Rather than resorting to medical intervention, police opted to monitor him continuously, waiting for the pendant to exit naturally.

After six days of round-the-clock surveillance, the pendant finally emerged intact. A police photograph shows the piece with its gold chain and original price tag, valued at 33,000 New Zealand dollars, or roughly £10,000($19,000).

Inspector Grae Anderson described the operation as a careful balance between preserving evidence and ensuring the suspect's health. 'Given this man is in Police custody, we have a duty of care to continue monitoring him given the circumstances of what has occurred,' he said.

A Pendant Fit for a Bond Villain

The Fabergé egg is a limited-edition collector's piece inspired by the 1983 James Bond film 'Octopussy,' in which a fake Fabergé egg is central to a jewel-smuggling plot.

This particular pendant is crafted from gold, coated with green enamel, and encrusted with 183 diamonds and two sapphires. It opens to reveal a yellow-gold octopus adorned with white and black diamonds, referencing the film's titular antagonist.

With only 50 ever made, the pendant is highly coveted by collectors. Its daring theft, swallowed rather than stolen in a conventional manner,has drawn comparisons to cinematic heist scenes. 'Bond villains smuggle fake eggs. This guy tried to smuggle the real thing... the hard way,' remarked one observer.

Police Procedure and Court Proceedings

The suspect has not entered a plea and remains in police custody, with a court appearance scheduled soon. Authorities emphasised that careful monitoring was necessary to avoid harming him while ensuring the pendant remained intact as evidence.

Inspector Anderson explained that while thefts are common, the act of swallowing such a valuable item is exceptionally rare. Police officers remained vigilant during the six-day period, balancing duty of care with investigative needs.

Fabergé's Enduring Legacy

Fabergé's artistic mastery extends far beyond its iconic Easter eggs. The company created intricate frames, animal figurines, floral pieces, and jewellery for royalty and European aristocracy. Its skilled use of enamelling, goldsmithing, and gem-setting set a benchmark in decorative arts, inspiring contemporaries such as Tiffany & Co. and Cartier.

Collectors prize Fabergé pieces for both craftsmanship and historical significance. The Auckland pendant, with its cinematic twist, represents a fusion of luxury artistry and pop culture intrigue, a combination that made this theft both audacious and extraordinary.

This incident has sparked fascination across social media, with many highlighting the six-day monitoring process as both unusual and inventive.

While the pendant has been recovered, the story underscores the lengths some individuals will go for rare and valuable collectibles, and the patience law enforcement sometimes exercises in high-stakes cases.