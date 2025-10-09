Nicole Kidman has officially filed for divorce from Keith Urban, ending one of Hollywood and Nashville's most admired unions.

The Babygirl star submitted the petition on 30 September 2025 in Davidson County, Tennessee, citing irreconcilable differences, according to verified court records.

The split marks the close of a 19-year marriage that once stood as a model of glamour and endurance in the entertainment world, as Kidman, through her petition, cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason.

The Divorce Filing

Court documents reveal that Kidman, 58, is seeking to be the primary residential parent of the couple's two daughters — Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Under the proposed parenting plan, Kidman would have custody of the children for 306 days per year, while Urban would have 59. Both will retain joint decision-making rights on health, education, and religious matters.

The filing includes a mutual waiver of child support, meaning no financial transfers will occur between them. The couple is also required to attend a state-mandated parenting seminar within 60 days, as per Tennessee family court guidelines.

The divorce was filed in Nashville, where the couple own a long-time residence alongside homes in Sydney and Los Angeles.

Reports suggest the relationship began showing signs of strain over the summer, with Urban allegedly moving out weeks before the formal filing.

Moving On and Media Portrayals

Since the divorce news broke, much of the media coverage has shifted focus from the legal filing to how Kidman is moving forward. Entertainment outlets have painted the Babygirl star as entering a new phase of independence and renewal. OK! Magazine, citing unnamed insiders, claimed Kidman is 'gaining back all the pieces of herself' and stepping into a 'thrilling new chapter.' While such descriptions have not been confirmed by Kidman herself, they reflect the broader narrative circulating in lifestyle media.

Her recent Vogue interview, published weeks before the divorce, has been re-examined through this lens. In that profile, Kidman reflected on life's unpredictability and the need to embrace change. Although she made no direct mention of her marriage, commentators have interpreted her remarks as a hint at private upheaval.

Adding to this narrative, People reported that Kidman's sister, Antonia, was seen with her in Tennessee in the days after the filing.

A New Chapter of Strength and Self-Discovery

Those close to the actress say she is approaching the next phase of her life with resilience and focus. With several projects lined up, including promotion for her upcoming film Babygirl and future work with Blossom Films, her production company, Kidman appears intent on channelling her energy into creativity and career.

Urban, 57, has not issued a public statement and continues with his current world tour, maintaining a full performance schedule. Despite the speculation, sources close to both parties stress that the separation remains amicable and legally straightforward.

What Comes Next

Kidman is expected to continue her professional commitments, including the promotion of her upcoming film Babygirl. Urban has not yet issued a statement, and his touring schedule remains unchanged.

For now, only the court filings establish the confirmed facts of the separation. Whether Kidman chooses to embrace the narratives of empowerment and reinvention or prefers a quieter transition remains to be seen. Either way, her next steps will shape how the story of her divorce is told beyond the courtroom.