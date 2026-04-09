Nicole Raccagno, a Las Vegas model who describes herself as a fetish performer and 'bimbo' content creator, has alleged that Bryon Noem, the husband of former US homeland security secretary Kristi Noem, paid her thousands of dollars for adult content, told her he wanted to marry her and shared a fetish involving pink thongs during private online exchanges that she says continued until March this year.

The claims come after weeks of scrutiny surrounding the high profile MAGA couple. Kristi Noem has already faced pressure over her ties to US president Donald Trump and her sudden exit from a senior role in his orbit.

Now, it is her husband's alleged private behaviour that has drawn attention, with Raccagno detailing claims about his spending, fantasies and alleged efforts to hide his identity.

Nicole Raccagno Says Bryon Noem Funded Her 'Ultimate Bimbo' Look

Raccagno has portrayed Bryon Noem as someone she says was fixated on her surgically enhanced appearance and willing to help fund it. In an interview with the Daily Mail published on Tuesday, 7 April, she claimed he was 'addicted' to what she described as her 'bombshell Barbie curves and enormous breasts.'

She told the outlet that Bryon Noem contributed $2,000$2,000 (£1,490)(£1,490) towards enlarging her implants to 2,500 cc2,500cc, on top of other gifts. 'He gave me whatever I wanted, shoes, handbags, even bigger boobs,' she said, adding that he wanted her to become his 'ultimate bimbo bride.'

Raccagno also told Radar Online that Bryon Noem subscribed to her PlasticBarbie2000 adult content platform in 2020 under the name 'Jason' and claimed to be from Chicago. She said she took that as an attempt to conceal who he really was while gaining VIP access to her content.

According to Raccagno, he paid $250$250 (£187)(£187) a month for the VIP tier, which allowed private messaging and more personalised material. She also alleged that he sent extra money alongside affectionate messages, including one that read: 'You're the one that I love.'

None of those financial claims has been independently verified. Bryon Noem and Kristi Noem have not publicly responded to the specific figures or messages Raccagno has described.

Yoga Pants, Pink Thongs And The 'Bimbo' Secret Raccagno Links To Bryon Noem

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Raccagno claims the exchanges went beyond paid adult content and became more emotionally charged over time. She alleged that Bryon Noem sent repeated messages such as 'You're the one I love' and 'Would love to marry you.'

She said their last contact came in early March, when he allegedly sent the message about marriage, just days before reports said Kristi Noem had been removed from her role as homeland security secretary.

Raccagno has also described what she claims was a specific fetish centred on yoga pants, pink underwear and exaggerated femininity. She told interviewers that Bryon Noem did not just admire her appearance but wanted to imitate it. She pointed to photographs published by the Daily Mail that allegedly show him wearing a tight pink top filled out to resemble large breasts, along with pink shorts.

During explicit video calls, she claimed, he spoke more openly about those preferences. 'He said he liked a pink thong. He would say, 'I have one,' Raccagno told interviewers. 'He would just say he likes pink, that he wants to be a bimbo like me.'

Despite the nature of the claims, Raccagno struck a notably non judgemental tone. Speaking to Radar Online, she said she viewed his preferences as unremarkable within her line of work. 'I think he's a gentleman,' she said. 'He has some kinks, but, guess what, everybody does.'

She also made clear that, from her perspective, the relationship was commercial. Raccagno said she charges $20$20 (£15)(£15) a minute for one to one video calls and saw Bryon Noem as another paying client, not a romantic partner. 'I don't judge. You're paying some of my bills, so yeah, whatever makes you happy,' she said.

How Nicole Raccagno Says She Discovered Who Bryon Noem Really Was

Raccagno has said that when 'Jason from Chicago' first subscribed in 2020, she had no idea he was connected to a major political figure. She told Radar Online that she does not follow politics closely and sees her work as simply 'selling a fantasy.'

She claims she only later realised the subscriber was Bryon Noem, by which point, she says, he had already spent months paying for her content and contributing to cosmetic procedures.

Raccagno was blunt when asked about the fact that some clients are married. 'It might be crazy that people have wives, but that's my job,' she said, placing responsibility on the client rather than workers in the adult industry.

There has been no detailed public rebuttal from the Noems. Without corroborating evidence such as payment records, platform logs or verified screenshots, many of Raccagno's most striking claims remain unproven allegations.

What is clear is that the story, if substantiated, would sit awkwardly beside the family values image often projected in MAGA politics. Even without independent confirmation, the allegations have added another uncomfortable layer to the growing scrutiny surrounding the Noems' public life.