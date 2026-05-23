Lee Andrews is now at the centre of a story that has moved well beyond a missed television booking after Katie Price said her husband vanished in Dubai and Piers Morgan reportedly declared that he wanted to find him.

Andrews was due to appear with Price on Good Morning Britain on 12 May, but the programme went ahead without him. The Foreign Office has since said it is supporting the family of a British man and remains in contact with local authorities.

For context, the questions around Andrews started before the missing person appeal hardened into something more serious. On the morning of the ITV interview, Price appeared alone and said Andrews had missed his flight from Dubai, while also denying claims that he had been detained at the airport.

Last Contact and Claims

In the days that followed, she said followers had already been asking why he had not come to Britain during their short marriage and whether there was some reason he could not leave the UAE.

The story has since acquired that familiar celebrity haze where gossip races ahead of evidence. Even so, a few facts do stand up. Andrews missed the live appearance, Price says she last heard from him on 13 May, and officials have confirmed only a limited consular response rather than any arrest, charge or public legal action.

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Price's account of the last contact is the part that has given the case its real sting. In video remarks reported by ITV News, she said Andrews called her shortly before his location went off at 10:03 p.m. on Wednesday night, and that during a FaceTime call he appeared with ties around his hands and a hood, whispering, 'They're coming for me now. They're coming for me. I've got to go.'

That claim has not been independently verified, and the reporting around it remains heavily dependent on Price's own telling. Still, by 20 May she was saying Andrews had been unheard from for a week, that she was 'anxious every day,' and that the situation was 'not a game' but 'real life' and 'serious.'

She also described a confusing early thread in the saga around the ITV interview itself. According to ITV's reporting of Price's account, producers had spoken to the Foreign Office about a British man with Andrews' name and date of birth being detained, only for Andrews to send Price a voice note with laughing emojis insisting it was not him.

Official Position and Ongoing Uncertainty

That is where the solid ground starts to narrow. ITV News reported that the Foreign Office would say only that it was supporting the family of a British man in Dubai and was in contact with local authorities, while other reporting has said there has been no public confirmation of an arrest, detention or disclosed legal proceedings involving Andrews.

The uncertainty has left room for every kind of theory, some more colourful than credible. Price has said checks did not uncover any record of Andrews in a prison or police station in Dubai, which deepened her fears without answering the central question of whether he had been detained, abducted or had simply disappeared from view.

Independent reporting has framed the situation in stark terms, saying Andrews could remain missing for an extended period after failing to show up for the joint 12 May interview. That matters because the case has never really settled into one lane. It has lurched from a television no show, to speculation about travel restrictions, to a missing person report, all while the official version stays frustratingly thin.

Luisa Zissman's brief trip to Dubai only added to that odd mood. Reporting from The Independent and Yahoo said she flew out on a self styled mission to look for Andrews, joking on Instagram that she would search warehouses and call out his name, but the effort appeared informal and separate from any official inquiry.

Into that vacuum stepped Morgan, who was reported to have joked at the Chelsea Flower Show that he would like to find Andrews 'for the nation' as a 'huge act of public duty.' It was a line made for the gossip pages, sharp enough to travel, but it also captured the bizarre afterlife this story has taken on, with a potentially serious case being pulled through the machinery of celebrity spectacle.

For now, the verified picture is still surprisingly limited. Andrews failed to appear for the interview he was expected to give, Price says the last call she had from him was deeply alarming, and the Foreign Office says it is liaising with authorities in Dubai. Beyond that, nothing has been confirmed yet, and in a case now crowded with rumour, that is the detail worth treating with the most caution.