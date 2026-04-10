Bryon Noem, husband of former US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, allegedly told a dominatrix that he wanted to leave his wife, undergo gender transition, and be known by the name 'Crystal' — a name strikingly close to that of his wife of more than 30 years. The explosive claims were made by a woman identified as Shy Sotomayor in an interview published by the Daily Mail on Friday, adding a new and deeply personal dimension to a scandal that has drawn widespread attention since photos of Bryon Noem surfaced publicly earlier this month.

Sotomayor alleged that the two had maintained a secret, years-long online relationship that began as far back as 2016, during which Bryon Noem, 56, communicated under the pseudonym 'Jason.' According to the Daily Mail, he allegedly paid thousands of dollars for single conversations with Sotomayor. Over time, she said, he grew so demanding of her attention that she eventually ran his phone number and postal address through an online search — only then discovering his true identity as the husband of one of the most prominent figures in American politics.

'I Want to Be a Woman So Bad'

In text messages cited by the Daily Mail, Bryon Noem allegedly wrote: 'I need to be your trans bimbo sl**t.' IBTimes has not independently verified the authenticity of the messages cited by the Daily Mail. In further exchanges, he allegedly expressed desires for a boob job, facial surgery, and hormone therapy. 'I want to be a Crystal so bad,' he reportedly wrote. 'I want to be a woman so bad.'

Sotomayor told the Daily Mail she was caught completely off guard by his choice of name, given how closely it resembled his wife's. 'I was just jaw to the floor, thrown for a loop that he wanted to be called that, so close to her name, when he could have gone with Stephanie or something,' she said. The dominatrix, who is also married, said the communications left her stunned by what she interpreted as the depth of Noem's private feelings about gender and his apparent willingness to voice them so openly in private exchanges.

Beyond the gender-related texts, Bryon Noem also allegedly told Sotomayor that she was 'so much better' than his wife and at one point wrote: 'I can see us leaving our spouses for each other.' According to the Daily Mail, he expressed a strong desire to leave Kristi Noem — the mother of his three children — to pursue a relationship with Sotomayor. The Daily Mail reported that Sotomayor claimed these messages were sent across multiple years, suggesting this was not an isolated exchange but a sustained pattern of communication.

Kristi Noem’s husband said he wanted to MARRY ‘BIMBO’ ONLYFANS ‘MODEL’ — Daily Mail



Nicole Raccagno told the Daily Mail Bryon Noem followed her OF account under a fake name, Jason



He paid for her designer bags, shoes, Botox, and BREAST IMPLANTS pic.twitter.com/c5hCA8n3Jx — RT (@RT_com) April 7, 2026

Scandal Follows Earlier Photo Leak

These latest revelations come in the wake of an earlier and equally jarring scandal in which photos of Bryon Noem wearing oversized fake breasts surfaced publicly. At the time, a spokesperson for Kristi Noem said she was 'devastated' and that the family had been 'blindsided' by the images. The photos drew immediate and widespread attention, pulling Bryon Noem into the public spotlight and drawing commentary about his alleged involvement in the bimbofication fetish community — a subculture built around exaggerated and hyper-feminine aesthetics.

Sotomayor's interview has only intensified scrutiny on the Noem family. Kristi Noem, who served as Secretary of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump, has been one of the most high-profile members of the Trump administration. Her spokesperson's public statement following the photo leak was among the few official responses from her camp, and Bryon Noem himself had not publicly addressed any of the allegations at the time of writing.

Kristi Noem's spokesperson said the family had been 'blindsided' by the earlier photo leak. Neither Kristi Noem nor Bryon Noem has publicly addressed the latest allegations.