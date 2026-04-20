House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Sunday that his panel will open an investigation into the deaths and disappearances of up to 11 American scientists tied to classified nuclear and space research, calling the pattern 'sinister' and demanding briefings from four federal agencies.

'Something Sinister' Prompts Formal Congressional Action

The Kentucky Republican told 'Fox & Friends Weekend' on April 19 that his office has sent letters to the Department of Energy (DOE), the Department of Defense (DoD), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), asking each for briefings on a cluster of cases dating back to 2022.

Comer said the claims initially struck him as 'some kind of crazy conspiracy theory' before closer examination shifted his view. 'We want to know everything that they know about what happened with these scientists,' he told the programme.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer confirms on FOX News that eleven top US nuclear scientists have mysteriously vanished or turned up dead. The Trump administration is completely clueless and paralyzed as foreign adversaries actively dismantle American national security. pic.twitter.com/FnVaXU3uZC — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) April 19, 2026

He plans to call agency heads before Congress once officials have had time to determine which testimony might compromise classified investigations.

The 11 Scientists at the Centre of the Probe

The figures under review held high-level security clearances and worked at institutions including Los Alamos National Laboratory, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and the California Institute of Technology (Caltech).

They include retired Air Force Major General William 'Neil' McCasland, who walked out of his Albuquerque home in February 2026 and has not been seen since. Aerospace engineer Monica Jacinto Reza, head of JPL's Materials Processing Group, vanished in June 2025. Astrophysicist Carl Grillmair, 67, was killed on his front porch on 16 February 2026. MIT plasma physicist Nuno Loureiro was shot dead at home in December 2025 while working on nuclear fusion research.

Others include Los Alamos employee Melissa Casias, 53, last seen walking alone along a New Mexico highway, and National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) property custodian Steven Garcia, missing since August 2025. Antigravity researcher Amy Eskridge, 34, died in 2022 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a case officially ruled a suicide.

Burlison Flags China, Russia, and Iran as Possible Actors

Representative Eric Burlison, a Missouri Republican on the Oversight Committee, said he had been tracking the cases for more than a year before President Donald Trump publicly ordered a review last week. Burlison called the cluster 'too coincidental' to ignore.

He has not ruled out foreign involvement, naming China, Russia, or Iran as potential actors that might target America's top scientific minds. 'These are some of the most advanced scientists, researchers in our nation, some of the most important people for national security efforts. And they all just mysteriously disappeared,' Burlison said.

We are in competition with China, Russia, and Iran on nuclear technology, advanced weapons, and space.



Meanwhile, our top scientists keep vanishing.



This has all the hallmarks of a foreign operation.



I am working with Democrats and Republicans to get the FBI fully engaged.… — Eric Burlison (@EricBurlison) April 19, 2026

Several of the scientists reportedly left behind phones, wallets, and personal devices before vanishing, a detail Burlison described as highly unusual for people cleared to handle sensitive material.

White House Joins a Wider Federal Review

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said last week that multiple agencies are conducting a joint review. 'The White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential commonalities,' she said in a statement posted on X.

In light of the recent and legitimate questions about these troubling cases, and President Trump’s commitment to the truth, the White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential… pic.twitter.com/SJ9thaFegh — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 17, 2026

Trump told reporters on Thursday that answers would come quickly. 'I hope it's random, but we're going to know in the next week and a half,' he said after a meeting on the subject.

BREAKING: President Trump vows to look into the 10 scientists who have gone missing or turned up dead:



"I hope it's random, but we're going to know in the next week and a half."



"I just left a meeting on that subject."



"Pretty serious stuff... Some of them were very important… pic.twitter.com/VMgeZyayXl — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 16, 2026

Not every investigator shares that view. A government source told CBS News the FBI is not treating the cases as a linked pattern, while Bernalillo County officials in New Mexico said they have found no evidence of foul play. The NNSA confirmed it is looking into the matter.

Comer has urged anyone with information to contact Congress, warning that staff connected to America's nuclear programme should remain alert.